Honeybird at USC Village to Close, Citing Competition and Pandemic Challenges

After six years of operation, Honeybird, a popular fried chicken restaurant at USC Village, will shut its doors this Saturday, marking the end of its tenure serving the USC community and local residents. Owner Phil Lee attributes the closure to a variety of factors, including changing dining habits, fierce competition, and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, signaling a shift in the local food landscape.

Lee noted the changed dining dynamics at USC, the rise of competing brands like Chick-fil-A and Popeyes, and the hit from the pandemic as key reasons for Honeybird's closure. The decreased foot traffic from students, especially with shifts to hybrid learning models, significantly affected the business. Despite the challenges, Lee expressed gratitude for the experience and the community's support over the years.

Impact of Closure on USC Community

Students at USC expressed mixed feelings about Honeybird's departure. Some, like freshman Sarah Little, shared a sense of nostalgia and loss, highlighting the restaurant's role as a comfort food spot that reminded them of home. Others, like junior Cara Ishisaka, were more indifferent, pointing out issues such as food quality and price. The discussion also touched on broader concerns about the affordability of eating options within USC Village, with students like Cynthia Zhang hoping Honeybird's exit might prompt a reevaluation of pricing strategies in the area.

Looking Ahead for Honeybird

Despite the closure at USC Village, Phil Lee is optimistic about the future, planning to focus on other ventures and the original Honeybird location in La Cañada Flintridge. This move reflects a strategic pivot, suggesting that while one chapter ends, another may begin for the beloved brand.

Community and Economic Implications

The closure of Honeybird at USC Village represents more than just the end of a restaurant; it highlights the evolving dynamics of campus dining and the broader challenges facing the restaurant industry in the pandemic's wake. It also raises questions about the sustainability of food businesses in university settings and the need for adaptability in changing market conditions. As the USC community bids farewell to Honeybird, the situation serves as a reminder of the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on local businesses and the importance of supporting them during these challenging times.