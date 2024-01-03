Home Baker Jessica Wilken Competes in The Greatest Baker Competition

Home-based baker and craft business owner, Jessica Wilken, is making her mark in The Greatest Baker, an online competition hosted by Bake From Scratch magazine. Currently leading her group, Wilken aims to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. Her journey to this point has been a blend of passion for baking and an unyielding entrepreneurial spirit, all while managing her business, Handmade Sunshine, during the busiest months of the year.

Wilken’s Unique Baking Endeavor

Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 12, Wilken developed a fervor for creating baked goods that cater to specialty diets. Whether using modified family recipes or engaging in experimental bakes, she ensures that her creations are not only delicious but also tailored to those with specific dietary needs. This passion was sparked when she desired to make a three-dimensional train cake for her son’s first birthday. This event led her to embark on her baking journey, where she took classes and became a self-taught baker.

Community Support and Competition

The community’s strong backing for Wilken is evident in her performance in the competition. Moreover, the competition itself is not just about baking prowess; it also benefits the Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to childhood cancer. Each vote submitted by the public, at no cost to them, results in a donation to this noble cause. This aspect adds a philanthropic layer to Wilken’s participation, making the competition even more meaningful.

Future Plans and Business Growth

If she emerges victorious, Wilken has clear plans for the $10,000 prize. She intends to use a part of it to pay off medical debt and reinvest the remaining amount into her business. As a home baker, she deeply values the flexibility her work offers, enabling her to spend quality time with her children and bring joy to others through her baked goods. This competition serves as a testament to her hard work, dedication, and the community’s unwavering support.