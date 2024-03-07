Holm Made Toffee Co. Triumphs with Dual Wins at 20th Oregon Chocolate Festival

Holm Made Toffee Co. celebrated a significant achievement over the weekend at the 20th annual Oregon Chocolate Festival in Ashland, OR, securing two prestigious awards that spotlight their dedication to quality and local ingredients. This year's accolades, the People's Choice Award and an Honorable Mention for Best Chocolate Confection for their Hazelnut and Marionberry Toffee, add to their growing collection, now totaling 15 awards over a decade of participation.

Recognition Amongst Giants

Competing against over 50 exhibitors, Holm Made Toffee Co.'s success is a testament to their craftsmanship and the unique flavors of Oregon they embody. Randi Holm, co-owner of Holm Made Toffee Co., expressed her gratitude for the awards, highlighting the significance of being recognized by both festival attendees and judges in such a competitive environment.

Their Hazelnut Marionberry Toffee, made with two of Oregon's specialty crops, showcases the rich agricultural heritage of the region, reinforcing the company's commitment to supporting local farmers and processors.

A Decade of Deliciousness

Since its founding in 2007, Holm Made Toffee Co. has remained a family-owned artisan confectioner, prioritizing quality and community. Located in Bend, they've perfected the art of toffee making, offering a range of flavors that highlight the best of Oregon's produce. This year's festival success is built on a decade-long journey of refining their recipes and engaging with the local food scene, further establishing them as a staple of Oregon's confectionery landscape.

Looking Forward

The dual awards at this year's Oregon Chocolate Festival not only celebrate Holm Made Toffee Co.'s exceptional products but also signal a bright future for the company. As they continue to innovate and expand their offerings, the recognition from the festival underscores the potential for growth and the enduring appeal of high-quality, locally sourced confections. With a solid foundation and a proven track record of excellence, Holm Made Toffee Co. is poised to delight even more sweet-toothed fans in the years to come.