Holi 2024: Whip Up Last-Minute Festive Snacks with These Easy Recipes

Have you already planned what you're going to make for Holi? Or have you left everything for the last minute? This year, Holi is falling in the middle of the week, so it's understandable if you don't have much time to prepare for it. But no need to worry, we have got your back. We have put together a handy list of unique Holi snack recipes. These treats are quick to make and don't have many special ingredients; you can easily prepare them with what you have lying around, and they still manage to look festive. Curious to know what they are? Check them out below.

Holi 2024: Last-Minute Holi Snacks

Quick And Easy Holi Recipes:

Crispy Layered Mathri: Mathri is a great festive snack that you can easily make at home. This version takes only 10 minutes to make, and all you need is maida, ajwain seeds, salt, black pepper powder, ghee, and oil. So simple, right? Paneer Gujiya: Paneer Gujiya is a unique savoury version of the famous sweet. These savoury gujiyas are stuffed with paneer, peas, spices, and a little bit of cheese. It's the perfect dish to enjoy when you're tired of sweets. Churumuri: This South India bhel dish takes less than 10 minutes to make. This popular South Indian street food is like bhel puri. It doesn't require any chutney, which makes it the perfect choice when you are in a hurry. Tawa Bread Rolls: For many of us, Holi is the time to gorge on fried snacks like pakoras and bread rolls. But are you looking for a non-deep-fried version of these snacks? This tawa bread roll recipe is here to save the day. Bread Dahi Vada: Bread dahi vada is a yummy dish with festive flavours. This is a yummy twist on the classic dish and is also very easy to make. While regular dahi vada usually needs urad dal, bread dahi vada uses paneer and bread to make unique vadas.

Quick And Easy Holi Recipes

Each recipe is designed to make your Holi celebration more enjoyable without spending too much time in the kitchen. Whether it's the crispy layered mathri or the innovative paneer gujiya, these snacks are sure to impress your guests. Plus, the simplicity of churumuri and the healthy twist on traditional bread rolls and dahi vada ensure there's something for everyone.

Make Your Holi Celebration Unforgettable

With these quick and easy recipes, your Holi party is bound to be a hit. From savory delights to sweet treats, these snacks are perfect for adding a burst of flavor to your festivities. So why wait? Start prepping for an unforgettable Holi celebration with these last-minute snack ideas.

Which of these snacks are you going to try first? Let us know in the comments. Also, don't forget to check out Holi Special: 3 Different Ways of Making Puran Poli At Home for more festive inspiration.