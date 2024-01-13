en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Ho Chi Minh City’s Coffee Culture: A Tour of Unique Cafés

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:00 am EST
Ho Chi Minh City’s Coffee Culture: A Tour of Unique Cafés

Heralded as the vibrant coffee capital of Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City teems with an assortment of coffee shops, each bearing its own unique charm and ambiance. Catering to the discerning tastes of coffee connoisseurs, these cafes not only serve as the city’s caffeinated heart but also as architectural marvels, cultural landmarks, and serene escapes.

Anh Coffee Roastery: A Citrus Blend of Aesthetics and Aromas

Located on Pasteur Street, Anh Coffee Roastery is more than just a coffee shop. With its distinctive orange-themed decor, it has gained recognition from Architectural Digest as one of the 23 most beautiful coffee shops worldwide. Its design brilliance further fetched it a silver award at the Vmark Design Award 2022.

Bonjour Café The Art: A Parisian Retreat

Nestled in the Thao Dien neighborhood, Bonjour Café The Art transports visitors straight to the heart of Paris. Adorned with a floral setting and resonating with the rhythmic melodies of French music, this café offers an authentic Parisian experience.

Historical Café: Do Phu Coffee

Do Phu Coffee, a Historical Monument, encapsulates Saigon’s rich past. With its collection of historical artifacts and its connection to the Saigon Rangers, this café serves as a poignant reminder of the city’s historical tapestry.

Cong Coffee: A Nostalgic Green Haven

Cong Coffee, a chain with over 60 locations across Vietnam and international outlets, captivates visitors with its green decor and traditional Vietnamese subsidy period style. It offers a wide array of beverages, including the exotic coconut milk coffee.

Cafés Amidst Nature: The Festa Coffee & Tea and Koilands Coffee

For those seeking serene escapes amidst nature, The Festa Coffee & Tea and Koilands Coffee, with their Koi fish ponds, offer a tranquil ambiance. Du Mien Café chain, renowned for its expansive garden areas, is another must-visit, though visitors are advised to come armed with insect spray to ward off mosquitoes.

Co Ba Dong Khoi: Preserving Vintage Aesthetics

Though currently closed due to relocation, Co Ba Dong Khoi, previously located on Dong Khoi Street, was widely adored for its vintage 80s vibe, embodying a nostalgic charm.

In the bustling cityscape of Ho Chi Minh City, these coffee shops offer not just a cup of coffee, but a blend of architectural beauty, cultural richness, and a tranquil escape. Each café, with its unique ambiance and design, contributes to the city’s vibrant coffee culture, turning a simple coffee affair into an immersive experience.

0
Food Travel & Tourism Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
4 mins ago
The Hidden Health Risks in Our Daily Diet: A Closer Look
In the pursuit of a healthier lifestyle, we often find solace in the promise of nutritious diets and clean eating habits. However, hidden dangers lurk within our daily food consumption that may compromise the very health we seek to enhance. This piece sheds light on the unseen threats posed by contaminants in our food and
The Hidden Health Risks in Our Daily Diet: A Closer Look
'67 Blonde Lager: Public Coast Brewing's Refreshing Twist on a Classic
52 mins ago
'67 Blonde Lager: Public Coast Brewing's Refreshing Twist on a Classic
Los Amigos to Open New Outlet in Belleville, Replaces Closed El Gordito
55 mins ago
Los Amigos to Open New Outlet in Belleville, Replaces Closed El Gordito
UB Station Cafe: Brewing Community Spirit in Linden
44 mins ago
UB Station Cafe: Brewing Community Spirit in Linden
Mosby's Popcorn to Debut as Van Andel Arena Vendor
46 mins ago
Mosby's Popcorn to Debut as Van Andel Arena Vendor
The Magazine Hotel: A Blend of Tradition and Modernity in Wallasey's Heart
50 mins ago
The Magazine Hotel: A Blend of Tradition and Modernity in Wallasey's Heart
Latest Headlines
World News
Plymouth Football Boot Bank: A Kickstart for Young Footballers
2 mins
Plymouth Football Boot Bank: A Kickstart for Young Footballers
The Hidden Health Risks in Our Daily Diet: A Closer Look
4 mins
The Hidden Health Risks in Our Daily Diet: A Closer Look
Cancellation of Pan African Convention Sparks Protests Among Students
7 mins
Cancellation of Pan African Convention Sparks Protests Among Students
Uganda's Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 Individuals for Land Fraud
7 mins
Uganda's Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 Individuals for Land Fraud
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series
15 mins
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series
The Evolution of the AFCON Trophy: A History of Changes
18 mins
The Evolution of the AFCON Trophy: A History of Changes
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
22 mins
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
23 mins
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
23 mins
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
37 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app