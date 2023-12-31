Ho Chi Minh City Unveils Top Ten Dishes in ‘100 Interesting Things’ List

Unveiling the culinary treasures of Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Tourism released a comprehensive list, ‘Ho Chi Minh City’s 100 Interesting Things’, in early December. This list, the result of over 104,000 votes spanning ten categories, encompasses the city’s ten best dishes, a testament to the region’s rich gastronomic diversity.

A Gastronomic Journey through Ho Chi Minh City

The list begins with the renowned Banh mi, a quintessential street food, boldly embodying the city’s fast-paced life. This dish, with its plethora of fillings – from meatballs to grilled beef and shredded chicken – and a harmonious blend of cold cuts and basic vegetables, stands as an emblem of Vietnamese cuisine. Among the countless Banh mi shops dotting the city, Banh Mi Bay Ho, with its 90-year-old original recipes, holds a special place.

The second culinary delight is the vibrant Banh trang tron, a mixed rice paper salad that harmonizes sweet, savory, and optionally spicy flavors. Enhanced with toppings like quail eggs and beef jerky, this dish is an explosion of textures and tastes.

From Crispy Pancakes to Spicy Noodle Soup

The journey continues with Banh xeo, or crispy pancakes, available in two distinctive styles: the smaller central style and the larger, softer Mekong Delta style. Each style comes with unique fillings and is served with a dipping sauce, offering a delightful crunch in every bite.

The list would be incomplete without the mention of the spicy beef noodle soup, Bun bo Hue. This dish, varying in sweetness, shrimp paste content, and toppings, caters to a range of palates, and is a heartwarming delight for both locals and tourists alike.

The Versatility of Sticky Rice

Finally, the versatile Sticky rice, a dish that transcends the boundaries of meal times, is available throughout the day with savory or sweet options. From morning breakfasts to late-night snacks, this ubiquitous dish is a staple in Ho Chi Minh City’s culinary culture.

The ‘Ho Chi Minh City’s 100 Interesting Things’ list is not just a guide but a tribute to the city’s gastronomic legacy. It is an invitation to embark on a culinary exploration, discovering the city one dish at a time.

