en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Ho Chi Minh City Unveils Top Ten Dishes in ‘100 Interesting Things’ List

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:34 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:03 am EST
Ho Chi Minh City Unveils Top Ten Dishes in ‘100 Interesting Things’ List

Unveiling the culinary treasures of Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Tourism released a comprehensive list, ‘Ho Chi Minh City’s 100 Interesting Things’, in early December. This list, the result of over 104,000 votes spanning ten categories, encompasses the city’s ten best dishes, a testament to the region’s rich gastronomic diversity.

A Gastronomic Journey through Ho Chi Minh City

The list begins with the renowned Banh mi, a quintessential street food, boldly embodying the city’s fast-paced life. This dish, with its plethora of fillings – from meatballs to grilled beef and shredded chicken – and a harmonious blend of cold cuts and basic vegetables, stands as an emblem of Vietnamese cuisine. Among the countless Banh mi shops dotting the city, Banh Mi Bay Ho, with its 90-year-old original recipes, holds a special place.

The second culinary delight is the vibrant Banh trang tron, a mixed rice paper salad that harmonizes sweet, savory, and optionally spicy flavors. Enhanced with toppings like quail eggs and beef jerky, this dish is an explosion of textures and tastes.

(Read Also: Hanoi Man Infertile from Overuse of Testosterone Supplements: A Cautionary Tale)

From Crispy Pancakes to Spicy Noodle Soup

The journey continues with Banh xeo, or crispy pancakes, available in two distinctive styles: the smaller central style and the larger, softer Mekong Delta style. Each style comes with unique fillings and is served with a dipping sauce, offering a delightful crunch in every bite.

The list would be incomplete without the mention of the spicy beef noodle soup, Bun bo Hue. This dish, varying in sweetness, shrimp paste content, and toppings, caters to a range of palates, and is a heartwarming delight for both locals and tourists alike.

(Read Also: Michelin Guide Celebrates Vietnamese Cuisine with a List of Must-Try Dishes)

The Versatility of Sticky Rice

Finally, the versatile Sticky rice, a dish that transcends the boundaries of meal times, is available throughout the day with savory or sweet options. From morning breakfasts to late-night snacks, this ubiquitous dish is a staple in Ho Chi Minh City’s culinary culture.

The ‘Ho Chi Minh City’s 100 Interesting Things’ list is not just a guide but a tribute to the city’s gastronomic legacy. It is an invitation to embark on a culinary exploration, discovering the city one dish at a time.

Read More

0
Food Travel & Tourism Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pancham Puriwala: A Culinary Legacy from the 1840s Continues to Charm Mumbai

By Dil Bar Irshad

Gandhi Family's Marmalade Making Moment: A Blend of Familial Camaraderie and Political Undercurrents

By Rafia Tasleem

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Ring in New Year 2024 with These Five Kid-Friendly, Non-Alcoholic Drinks

By BNN Correspondents

Global Frenzy Over 'Best Job in the World': 2,500 Apply for Beer Tasti ...
@Food · 3 hours
Global Frenzy Over 'Best Job in the World': 2,500 Apply for Beer Tasti ...
heart comment 0
Dave Portnoy: The Unexpected Kingmaker of the American Pizza Industry

By Waqas Arain

Dave Portnoy: The Unexpected Kingmaker of the American Pizza Industry
Restaurant Industry in 2023: Navigating the Cost-of-Living Crisis

By Geeta Pillai

Restaurant Industry in 2023: Navigating the Cost-of-Living Crisis
Australian Crisp Factory Workers Raise Health Concerns Over Spicy Seasoning

By BNN Correspondents

Australian Crisp Factory Workers Raise Health Concerns Over Spicy Seasoning
Spicy Snack Seasoning Sparks Health Concerns Among Factory Workers

By Nimrah Khatoon

Spicy Snack Seasoning Sparks Health Concerns Among Factory Workers
Latest Headlines
World News
North Korea Rules Out Unification with South Korea: A Shift in Inter-Korean Relations
1 min
North Korea Rules Out Unification with South Korea: A Shift in Inter-Korean Relations
Azimio Leaders Plan for 2024: A Stand Against Overtaxation
2 mins
Azimio Leaders Plan for 2024: A Stand Against Overtaxation
Andy Murray Longs for Return to Tennis' Grand Stage
2 mins
Andy Murray Longs for Return to Tennis' Grand Stage
Erdogan Accuses Foreign Forces of Hindering Turkey's Rise to Power
3 mins
Erdogan Accuses Foreign Forces of Hindering Turkey's Rise to Power
Erdogan's Call to Democratic Nations: Cease Backing 'Bloody Terrorists'
4 mins
Erdogan's Call to Democratic Nations: Cease Backing 'Bloody Terrorists'
Erdogan's Call to Academics Sparks Debate Amid Efforts to Rebuild Economy
4 mins
Erdogan's Call to Academics Sparks Debate Amid Efforts to Rebuild Economy
Janet Ellis: Navigating Grief and Finding Solace in Shared Energy
6 mins
Janet Ellis: Navigating Grief and Finding Solace in Shared Energy
Political Discord Turns Violent at Meerut Municipal Meeting
8 mins
Political Discord Turns Violent at Meerut Municipal Meeting
Kentucky Lawyer Proposes Psychedelic Solution to Opioid Crisis
9 mins
Kentucky Lawyer Proposes Psychedelic Solution to Opioid Crisis
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
30 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app