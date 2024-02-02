Historic Le Gavroche Restaurant Contents to be Auctioned at Christie's

The iconic Le Gavroche restaurant, a pillar of London's culinary scene for more than five decades, has closed its doors. In its wake, a unique opportunity has been born for collectors and admirers of this gastronomic institution. Christie's, the esteemed auction house, has announced an online auction, set to take place between April 10 and 24, that will see over 100 lots of the restaurant's contents go under the hammer.

From Le Gavroche's Heart to the Auction Block

Le Gavroche, the first restaurant in the UK to be awarded three Michelin stars, was founded in 1967 by brothers Michel and Albert Roux. Its closure in January marked the end of an era, but the auction presents an exciting opportunity for patrons of the restaurant and fans of its history. The auction will include items that have defined Le Gavroche since its inception, including works of art, decorative objects, and an exceptional wine collection that has been carefully curated over the years.

A Piece of History up for Grabs

One of the most anticipated items set to feature in the auction is a painting of Gavroche, the character from Victor Hugo's 'Les Miserables', which has held a place of prominence in the restaurant. This cherished artwork, like all items in the auction, holds a story – a story that resonates with the rich history of Le Gavroche and the countless memorable experiences it has offered its guests.

Legacy of Le Gavroche

Beyond its own success, Le Gavroche has been the training ground for several internationally renowned chefs, including Gordon Ramsay, Marco Pierre White, Marcus Wareing, and Pierre Koffmann. The auction, therefore, is not just a sale of objects, but a chance to own a part of the legacy that Le Gavroche built over its illustrious 57-year journey.