Food

Hipswell Fish Saloon: Serving Quality Food in Coventry for Over 35 Years

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 12:27 am EST
For over 35 years, Hipswell Fish Saloon, a family-run fish and chip shop, has been a gastronomic landmark in Coventry’s Stoke neighbourhood. Located on Hipswell Highway, this establishment has won the hearts of the local community and beyond with its quality food and warm, friendly service.

Hipswell’s Diverse and Quality Menu

Offering more than the traditional fish and chips, Hipswell’s menu is a foodie’s delight. From kebabs and pies to burgers, vegetarian options, and desserts, there’s something for everyone. The shop’s commitment to using top-notch ingredients is evident in their offerings, ensuring customers a positive and fulfilling dining experience.

(Read Also: Plant-Based Diets Could Save NHS £6.7 Billion Annually, Suggests Study)

Online Ordering for Convenience

In this digital age, Hipswell has adapted to the changing needs of its customers by offering an online ordering system. Whether it’s for Click & Collect or Local Delivery, the system is designed to accommodate advanced orders and suit busy schedules. This move not only makes ordering easy but also offers customers a hassle-free way to enjoy Hipswell’s delicious food.

(Read Also: Cannabis and Psychedelic Sectors Kick Off 2024 with Significant Developments)

Price Range and Positive Reviews

At Hipswell Fish Saloon, quality comes at a fair price. The popular cod and chips are priced at £10.30, while the haddock and chips are at £10.70. They also cater to smaller appetites with a mini cod option at £5.50. The saloon has received rave reviews across various platforms, garnering a 4.1-star rating on Google reviews. Customers consistently praise the excellent food, generous portions, cleanliness, and friendly staff, further solidifying Hipswell’s reputation in the community.

Open from Monday to Saturday, with specific afternoon and evening hours, Hipswell Fish Saloon invites everyone to visit them at 262 Hipswell Highway, Coventry CV2 5FS. For more information or to place an order, interested individuals can visit the Hipswell Fish Saloon website.

0
Food Local News United Kingdom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

