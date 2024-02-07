High-Priced Scrambled Eggs Spark Outrage at London's Michelin-Starred Restaurant

It's a common indulgence to splurge on a lavish breakfast, particularly at a reputable establishment. However, patrons of the Michelin-starred HIDE restaurant in Mayfair, London, have expressed shock and dissatisfaction at the high prices charged for their breakfast dishes, particularly the scrambled eggs on toast. This seemingly simple dish has seen a significant price hike, moving from £32 in 2023 to a minimum of £36, with the option to add white truffle for a total of £58. To further compound the incredulity, a glass of orange juice is priced at a staggering £9.

Public Reaction to Steep Prices

The cost of these breakfast items has sparked a debate among customers. While some patrons consider the scrambled eggs to be 'basic' and criticize the lack of justification for the high price, others appreciate the breakfast as a 'must-try' experience. The divide in opinion underscores the complexity of value perception in the dining industry.

Other High-Priced Menu Items

The restaurant also offers other pricey breakfast options. A full English breakfast demands £28, and a coconut milk porridge comes with a £16 price tag. The high costs are reflective of a wider trend in the industry, where premium pricing is often associated with the perceived quality of experience rather than the cost of ingredients.

Similar Incidents in the Dining Industry

This incident draws parallels with a previous event where a family was charged over £300 for a simple meal and drinks at a tourist restaurant in Mykonos, Greece. Such occurrences highlight the issue of unexpected high costs in the dining industry, raising questions about the transparency of pricing and the value offered to patrons.

As the debate continues, the HIDE restaurant maintains its stance, justifying its pricing with the quality of ingredients and the culinary expertise that goes into preparing each dish. Whether the scramble of opinions will impact the restaurant's business in any significant way remains to be seen.