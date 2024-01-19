High-Calorie Culprits at Fresno and Clovis's Fast-Food Drive-Thrus Unveiled

In a comprehensive review of fast-food menus in Fresno and Clovis, an alarming discovery has been made. A plethora of single-serving menu items at popular drive-thrus exceeds the FDA's daily recommended caloric intake of 2,000 calories, highlighting the need for increased consumer awareness when ordering.

High Calorie Beverages and Breakfast Items

Not only are the solid foods calorie-dense, but beverages also contribute significantly. A venti iced chai latte with Oleato golden foam, a venti peppermint hot chocolate, and a white hot chocolate, all have high sugar content, contributing to the high calorie count. Breakfast options, such as McDonald's Big Breakfast with hotcakes and bacon-rich alternatives, are also heavy on the calorie scale.

Burgers and Late-Night Meals Packing a Punch

Fast-food burgers like the Double Sourdough Star burger with added bacon can pack a whopping 2,070 calories when ordered as a combo. Late-night indulgences are no less guilty. Jack in the Box's customizable munchie meal, with choices like the Ultimate cheeseburger and onion rings, can tally up a significant calorie count.

Other Noteworthy High-Calorie Culprits

Other notable contributors include the Bacon King burger from Burger King, the three-piece chicken big box meal from KFC, and Taco Bell's chicken enchilada burrito combo. Local drive-thrus' milkshakes, rich in fat or sugar, are also noteworthy. The infamous In-N-Out Double-Double and the Cobb salad from Chick-fil-A topped with avocado-lime ranch dressing have also made the list. A standout is Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers' The Caniac combo, pushing the consumer well over the 2,000 calorie daily limit.

This investigation underscores the importance of nutritional awareness when eating out. With so many fast-food options packing a hefty caloric punch, it's crucial for consumers to be conscious of their choices and their impact on daily nutritional intake.