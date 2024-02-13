Hiakai to Close Its Doors: A Bitter-Sweet Farewell to a Culinary Pioneer

A Taste of Tradition Fades as Hiakai Prepares to Close Its Doors

In a turn of events that has left food enthusiasts in Wellington with a bittersweet taste, Hiakai, the esteemed Maori and Pasifika fine dining restaurant, will be serving its last meals next month. Established in 2018, Hiakai quickly garnered international recognition for its innovative approach to indigenous cuisine, exploring the rich culinary heritage of the Maori and Pacific Islands.

A Decision Amidst Global Food Crises

Monique Fiso, the founder, and Katie Monteith, co-owner, announced the closure, citing a shift in the landscape for small businesses and their desire to focus on new projects. As global food crises continue to unfold, the duo expressed their intention to contribute to solutions and direct their efforts towards food systems, security, and sovereignty.

Despite the challenges, Hiakai remained fully booked, with reservations filled since the restaurant's inception. In a heartfelt message to their patrons, Fiso and Monteith emphasized that Hiakai is not coming to an end but is evolving.

A Venue Steeped in History

The closure aligns with the landlord's plans to sell the building, marking a transition for Hiakai. The team expressed gratitude for the venue's history, which has provided a space for sharing the unique flavors and stories of Maori and Pasifika culture.

"We are incredibly grateful for the opportunities the venue has given us to showcase our cuisine and share our culture with the world," Fiso said.

New Horizons on the Culinary Landscape

Although Hiakai's current chapter is coming to a close, Fiso and Monteith hinted at future opportunities for patrons, assuring them that their culinary journey is far from over. As they pivot towards new ventures, the owners remain committed to their mission of celebrating and preserving the rich culinary heritage of the Maori and Pacific Islands.

As Wellington's food scene prepares to bid farewell to Hiakai, the legacy of this groundbreaking restaurant will undoubtedly continue to inspire and shape the city's culinary landscape for years to come.

In a final toast to Hiakai, let us raise our glasses in appreciation of the unforgettable dining experiences it has provided and eagerly anticipate the new chapters that await Fiso and Monteith on their culinary adventure.