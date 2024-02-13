Hiakai: The Evolution of Maori Fine Dining and a New Focus on Food Security

As the sun sets on Hiakai, the iconic Maori fine dining restaurant in Wellington, its owners Monique Fiso and Katie Monteith are looking towards a new horizon. Their decision to close the restaurant in March 2023 marks an end of an era for Maori fine dining in the city. But it also signals the beginning of a new chapter focusing on food security projects aimed at empowering indigenous communities.

The Birth of a Maori Fine Dining Icon

Hiakai, which means "hungry" in Maori, was founded by Monique Fiso in 2016. With her innovative approach to traditional Maori cuisine, Fiso quickly gained international acclaim. In 2019, Katie Monteith joined as co-owner, further solidifying Hiakai's place in Aotearoa's dining scene.

A Challenging Landscape and a Shift in Focus

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges for the restaurant industry, and Hiakai was no exception. Despite being fully booked since its opening, the owners decided to close the restaurant and focus their efforts on food security and sovereignty projects.

"The restaurant industry is facing tough times," says Fiso. "We want to use our skills and resources to make a real difference in indigenous communities."

Looking Forward: Evolving Hiakai

Although the landlord's intention to sell the building coincided with their decision to close, Fiso and Monteith remain optimistic about the future of Hiakai. They plan to evolve the brand and offer new opportunities for diners to experience their unique take on Maori cuisine.

"We're excited about what's next for Hiakai," says Monteith. "While we're sad to close the restaurant, we're looking forward to making an even bigger impact in our communities."

As Hiakai prepares to close its doors, the legacy of this Maori fine dining powerhouse will continue to inspire and shape Aotearoa's culinary landscape. The owners' dedication to food security and indigenous empowerment serves as a reminder of the transformative power of cuisine and the resilience of the human spirit.