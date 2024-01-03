en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Hershey Partners with Peanuts for a Special Valentine’s Treat

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:31 pm EST
Hershey Partners with Peanuts for a Special Valentine’s Treat

In an unprecedented move, Hershey has announced a unique collaboration with Peanuts for Valentine’s Day 2024. This collaboration ushers in new Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Snoopy & Friends Foils, a first in the history of the renowned chocolate company. The initiative integrates beloved characters from the iconic comic strip, such as Snoopy, Woodstock, Charlie Brown, and Lucy, directly onto the packaging of the chocolates.

A Sweet Ode to Friendship

The new product comes in 9.5-oz. bags, each containing 18 pink and red foils adorned with the Peanuts characters. The collaboration celebrates the theme of heartwarming friendships and togetherness, making these chocolates the perfect small gift for the romantic holiday. This aligns with the long-standing legacy of the Peanuts comic strip, which has portrayed endearing friendships since its premiere in 1950.

More than Just Chocolates

Alongside this unique launch, Hershey has introduced other delectable innovations for Valentine’s Day. The lineup includes Cadbury Carmellow Miniatures, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Giant Heart Box, and Hershey’s Kisses Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Flavored Candies. These offerings extend the opportunity for consumers to make their Valentine’s Day celebrations even sweeter.

Available Nationwide

These limited-time Valentine’s Day candies will be available starting January 2024 at retailers across the nation, with prices varying by retailer. The Hershey and Snoopy collaboration aims to bring sweetness to the Valentine’s Day season for Snoopy fans of all ages, offering a unique experience for consumers.

Scott Shillet, VP at Peanuts, and Brian Jones from Hershey have both expressed their enthusiasm for the partnership. They emphasized the alignment with the Peanuts comic strip’s theme of heartwarming friendships and Hershey’s commitment to making holidays sweeter with their products.

0
Business Food United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
FOX Business Network Leads 2023 Business News Viewership
FOX Business Network (FBN) has solidified its stronghold as the leading business news channel in 2023, marking its second consecutive year surpassing CNBC in Business Day viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. The network has seen the most growth among primetime viewers in the 25-54 demographic, outpacing its contemporaries and underscoring a clear preference among
FOX Business Network Leads 2023 Business News Viewership
DERICHEBOURG Engages NATIXIS and ODDO BHF SCA for Liquidity and Market Surveillance Contract
2 mins ago
DERICHEBOURG Engages NATIXIS and ODDO BHF SCA for Liquidity and Market Surveillance Contract
USS Suffers £600m Loss following Thames Water Devaluation
2 mins ago
USS Suffers £600m Loss following Thames Water Devaluation
QuantumScape's Solid-State Batteries Show Promise in Endurance Tests
2 mins ago
QuantumScape's Solid-State Batteries Show Promise in Endurance Tests
TeraWulf Inc. Reports Increased Bitcoin Mining in December 2023, Announces Future Plans
2 mins ago
TeraWulf Inc. Reports Increased Bitcoin Mining in December 2023, Announces Future Plans
Cryptocurrency Landscape in 2024: Key Players and Developments
2 mins ago
Cryptocurrency Landscape in 2024: Key Players and Developments
Latest Headlines
World News
Shaun Dolac, Former Buffalo Linebacker, Transfers to Utah State
17 seconds
Shaun Dolac, Former Buffalo Linebacker, Transfers to Utah State
Jonny Evans Hails Emerging Talents from Manchester United's Youth Academy
24 seconds
Jonny Evans Hails Emerging Talents from Manchester United's Youth Academy
SCGOP Political Director Arrested Ahead of Crucial Presidential Primary
24 seconds
SCGOP Political Director Arrested Ahead of Crucial Presidential Primary
Nurses Protest at Federal Medical Centre Abeokuta: A Cry for Help Amid Exhausting Conditions
38 seconds
Nurses Protest at Federal Medical Centre Abeokuta: A Cry for Help Amid Exhausting Conditions
Dudley Council Tax Hike: A Necessary Measure Amid Financial Crisis
56 seconds
Dudley Council Tax Hike: A Necessary Measure Amid Financial Crisis
Colorado's Progressive Initiatives: E-Bike Voucher Success, Environmental Measures, and Hospital Market Dominance
1 min
Colorado's Progressive Initiatives: E-Bike Voucher Success, Environmental Measures, and Hospital Market Dominance
Santa Claus Brings Holiday Cheer to CHU Hospital
2 mins
Santa Claus Brings Holiday Cheer to CHU Hospital
Kirkland Lake Council Marks First Year with Historic Gender Division and Emphasis on Training
2 mins
Kirkland Lake Council Marks First Year with Historic Gender Division and Emphasis on Training
Kansas City Chiefs’ George Karlaftis: A Rising Star on the Defensive Line
2 mins
Kansas City Chiefs’ George Karlaftis: A Rising Star on the Defensive Line
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
40 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
3 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app