Hershey Partners with Peanuts for a Special Valentine’s Treat

In an unprecedented move, Hershey has announced a unique collaboration with Peanuts for Valentine’s Day 2024. This collaboration ushers in new Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Snoopy & Friends Foils, a first in the history of the renowned chocolate company. The initiative integrates beloved characters from the iconic comic strip, such as Snoopy, Woodstock, Charlie Brown, and Lucy, directly onto the packaging of the chocolates.

A Sweet Ode to Friendship

The new product comes in 9.5-oz. bags, each containing 18 pink and red foils adorned with the Peanuts characters. The collaboration celebrates the theme of heartwarming friendships and togetherness, making these chocolates the perfect small gift for the romantic holiday. This aligns with the long-standing legacy of the Peanuts comic strip, which has portrayed endearing friendships since its premiere in 1950.

More than Just Chocolates

Alongside this unique launch, Hershey has introduced other delectable innovations for Valentine’s Day. The lineup includes Cadbury Carmellow Miniatures, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Giant Heart Box, and Hershey’s Kisses Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Flavored Candies. These offerings extend the opportunity for consumers to make their Valentine’s Day celebrations even sweeter.

Available Nationwide

These limited-time Valentine’s Day candies will be available starting January 2024 at retailers across the nation, with prices varying by retailer. The Hershey and Snoopy collaboration aims to bring sweetness to the Valentine’s Day season for Snoopy fans of all ages, offering a unique experience for consumers.

Scott Shillet, VP at Peanuts, and Brian Jones from Hershey have both expressed their enthusiasm for the partnership. They emphasized the alignment with the Peanuts comic strip’s theme of heartwarming friendships and Hershey’s commitment to making holidays sweeter with their products.