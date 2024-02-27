Heritage Portfolio and Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh Renew Partnership, Investing £1m in Venue Enhancements

Heritage Portfolio, part of Sodexo Live!, has extended its partnership with the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh for a further five years, marking a continuation of a collaboration that began in 2007. This extension not only reaffirms the strong relationship between the two entities but also includes a significant £1m investment aimed at upgrading the venue's facilities, enhancing service quality, and focusing on sustainability and community engagement.

Investment in Sustainability and Community Engagement

The partnership's commitment to sustainability is evident through its planned £1m investment, which will be used to enhance service quality by utilizing locally-sourced, seasonal, and organic ingredients from the on-site kitchen garden. A key highlight of this investment is the creation of a hospitality hub at the John Hope Gateway. This initiative aims to offer masterclasses that blend culinary skills with learning and community engagement, thereby enriching the visitor experience and fostering a deeper connection with the local community.

Revitalizing the Visitor Experience

In an effort to improve visitor experiences, the partnership plans a redevelopment of the Gateway. This includes adding a barista coffee truck, updating the Café, and introducing a new exclusive events space. These enhancements are designed to expand seating capacity, modernize service styles, and create an inviting outdoor dining area. By doing so, Heritage Portfolio aims to elevate hospitality standards at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, making it a premier destination for both locals and tourists.

Innovation in Service Delivery

In addition to the partnership renewal, December 2023 saw Sodexo introducing the UK's first 24/7 automated food court at the Royal Stoke University Hospital. This innovation aims to provide constant food service options for healthcare workers, showcasing Sodexo's commitment to innovation in service delivery. This development underscores the company's dedication to enhancing service quality and accessibility, reflecting broader trends in the hospitality industry towards greater convenience and sustainability.

The renewed partnership between Heritage Portfolio and the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, coupled with the strategic investment in the venue's facilities, sets a precedent for future collaborations in the hospitality industry. By focusing on sustainability, community engagement, and innovation in service delivery, this collaboration is poised to create a lasting impact on the visitor experience at one of Scotland's most cherished botanical gardens.