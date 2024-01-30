Herefordshire Gastropub Ranks Among UK's Top 50: A Triumph for The Bulls Head

The Bulls Head, a distinguished gastropub nestled in Craswall, Herefordshire, has garnered national acclaim by securing the 41st rank in Estrella Damm's list of top gastropubs across the UK. This crowning achievement has placed Herefordshire on the gastronomic map as the only county to have a gastropub feature among the top 50.

From Closure to Acclaim

The Bulls Head, a Michelin Guide featured establishment, reopened its doors in November 2021 after a six-year hiatus. The establishment's revival story is one of resilience and dedication, embodying the spirit of reinvention.

A Farm-to-Table Philosophy

Co-owner Jake Townley, his wife Amie, and head chef Mike Fullard, have instilled a farm-to-table philosophy at the heart of The Bulls Head. Sourcing most of their ingredients from a regenerative farm in nearby Longtown, the team meticulously curates a menu that celebrates local produce and seasonality.

Recognition for Herefordshire and the Black Mountains

This national recognition is a testament to their commitment to quality and innovation. Andy Link, the chef patron, emphasized that their menu is a symphony of innovative, wholesome, and comforting food, brought to life by local foraging, gardening, and collaboration with local suppliers.