en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to Visit Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:11 pm EST
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to Visit Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento

Sanrio’s iconic Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is set to make a one-day stop at the Arden Fair mall in Sacramento this weekend, offering a unique mobile retail experience. The truck, launched in 2014, brings a range of Hello Kitty-themed merchandise, including food items and apparel, right to the fans.

Merchandise and Pricing

Among the available items are delightful madeleine cookies and hooded sweatshirts, all adorned with the unmistakable Hello Kitty branding. Prices for these items start from $14 for cookies and go up to $70 for the sweatshirts. However, the menu and available merchandise are subject to change, depending on availability and as long as supplies last.

Payment and Location

Keeping up with modern retail trends, the truck accepts only credit card payments, ensuring a seamless transaction process for customers. It will be conveniently located near Sears and Forever 21 on Arden Way, operating from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Tour Schedule

Since its inception, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has visited various locations across the United States, bringing joy to Hello Kitty fans nationwide. This year, the truck has a scheduled tour with seven stops in California. Apart from Sacramento, the tour includes cities such as Fremont, San Bruno, Chino Hills, Torrance, Downey, Carlsbad, and Chula Vista, with the events taking place between January and February.

0
Food Lifestyle United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
7 mins ago
Mugen: A New Dawn in Hawaii's Culinary Scene
Mugen, the illustrious fine dining restaurant nestled within the luxurious confines of ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki, has opened a new chapter in its prestigious history. The Forbes Five-Star rated establishment is once again welcoming guests, unveiling an innovative dining concept under fresh stewardship. At its helm is Hawaii’s own, Chef Colin Sato, appointed as
Mugen: A New Dawn in Hawaii's Culinary Scene
Marlow's Tavern Innovates to Beat January Blues: Restaurant Industry Trends for 2024
11 mins ago
Marlow's Tavern Innovates to Beat January Blues: Restaurant Industry Trends for 2024
Cardiff’s Celebrated Gastropub, The Conway, Closes Amid Hospitality Sector Struggles
14 mins ago
Cardiff’s Celebrated Gastropub, The Conway, Closes Amid Hospitality Sector Struggles
Sindh Food Authority Takes Decisive Action Against Contaminated Pickles
8 mins ago
Sindh Food Authority Takes Decisive Action Against Contaminated Pickles
Juice It Up! Ushers in the New Year with Health-Boosting Smoothies
8 mins ago
Juice It Up! Ushers in the New Year with Health-Boosting Smoothies
Restaurant Industry 2024: Key Trends Shaping the Future of Dining
10 mins ago
Restaurant Industry 2024: Key Trends Shaping the Future of Dining
Latest Headlines
World News
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
25 seconds
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Humetrix to Unveil Game-Changing Health Communication Platform at CES 2024
48 seconds
Humetrix to Unveil Game-Changing Health Communication Platform at CES 2024
Arizona's Fry Fire District Awarded Grant for Child Safety Seats
48 seconds
Arizona's Fry Fire District Awarded Grant for Child Safety Seats
East Texas Braces for Vibrant Weekend with Pine Tree Invitational Showcase
1 min
East Texas Braces for Vibrant Weekend with Pine Tree Invitational Showcase
New Hampshire Lawmakers Rally to Plug Loophole in Gun Purchase Background Checks
3 mins
New Hampshire Lawmakers Rally to Plug Loophole in Gun Purchase Background Checks
Luke Littler: A Young Prodigy's Sportsmanship Wins Hearts Despite Defeat
3 mins
Luke Littler: A Young Prodigy's Sportsmanship Wins Hearts Despite Defeat
Witold Kos Appointed as New General Director of Poland's State Forests
3 mins
Witold Kos Appointed as New General Director of Poland's State Forests
UNO Mavericks Prepare for High-Level College Hockey Action at Desert Classic
3 mins
UNO Mavericks Prepare for High-Level College Hockey Action at Desert Classic
Penn State Football: Players Enter Transfer Portal, Julian Fleming Joins the Roster
4 mins
Penn State Football: Players Enter Transfer Portal, Julian Fleming Joins the Roster
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
25 seconds
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
13 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app