Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to Visit Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento

Sanrio’s iconic Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is set to make a one-day stop at the Arden Fair mall in Sacramento this weekend, offering a unique mobile retail experience. The truck, launched in 2014, brings a range of Hello Kitty-themed merchandise, including food items and apparel, right to the fans.

Merchandise and Pricing

Among the available items are delightful madeleine cookies and hooded sweatshirts, all adorned with the unmistakable Hello Kitty branding. Prices for these items start from $14 for cookies and go up to $70 for the sweatshirts. However, the menu and available merchandise are subject to change, depending on availability and as long as supplies last.

Payment and Location

Keeping up with modern retail trends, the truck accepts only credit card payments, ensuring a seamless transaction process for customers. It will be conveniently located near Sears and Forever 21 on Arden Way, operating from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Tour Schedule

Since its inception, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has visited various locations across the United States, bringing joy to Hello Kitty fans nationwide. This year, the truck has a scheduled tour with seven stops in California. Apart from Sacramento, the tour includes cities such as Fremont, San Bruno, Chino Hills, Torrance, Downey, Carlsbad, and Chula Vista, with the events taking place between January and February.