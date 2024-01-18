en English
Food

Heinz Declares Its Tomato Ketchup as Vegan-Friendly, Aiding Veganuary


By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:32 am EST
Heinz, the global food processing company, has officially declared its tomato ketchup to be suitable for vegans. This announcement came as a response to the widespread uncertainty among consumers in the United Kingdom. Findings from a survey of 2,000 individuals revealed that almost 68% of Britons were oblivious to the vegan status of Heinz Ketchup.

The Veganuary Influence

The declaration was made in light of Veganuary, an annual campaign that encourages individuals to adopt a vegan diet for the month of January. Thiago Rapp, Taste Elevation Marketing & Media Director for Northern Europe at Heinz, expressed astonishment at the number of people who were not aware of the vegan-friendly nature of their ketchup.

Toni Vernelli, International Head of Policy and Communications at Veganuary, commented that many everyday food items are already vegan-friendly. The announcement by Heinz, she said, helps to simplify the transition for those wishing to adopt a plant-based lifestyle.

Veganuary 2024: A Landmark Year

With its expansion to Spain, Veganuary is projected to have its most successful year yet in 2024. The campaign’s growth is a testament to the increasing global interest in plant-based diets and their potential benefits for health and the environment.

Heinz’s Vegan Portfolio

In addition to its ketchup, Heinz offers a variety of other products that are vegan-friendly. These include a range of bean products, vegan mayonnaise, and several plant-based pasta sauces. However, consumers should note that not all Heinz pasta sauces are vegan-friendly. The Mascarpone, White Lasagne, Nduja, and Ricotta & Lemon sauces contain animal-derived ingredients.

Heinz’s announcement is not only a significant step for the company but also a major milestone in the broader shift towards more transparent food labelling and increased availability of plant-based options.



Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

