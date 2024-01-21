Heineken-Distell Merger: Workers File Dispute Seeking Permanent Employee Status

In a recent development, around 50 workers at Heineken Beverages, which recently merged with Distell, have lodged a dispute with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) to be recognized as permanent employees. The workers, primarily forklift operators, are currently employed via the labor broker Vericon Outsourcing.

Seeking Recognition under Labour Relations Act

The workers are disputing their status as temporary employees and seeking recognition as permanent staff under the provisions of the Labour Relations Act. This move comes after the Competition Tribunal approved the merger of Heineken and Distell in March 2023, a deal that brought together a multitude of well-known brands, and included stipulations regarding the fair treatment of all workers.

Allegations of Unfair Treatment

Despite the Tribunal's conditions, the workers allege they are being pressured into signing short-term contracts and are denied essential benefits such as a provident fund. The Simunye Workers' Forum (SWF) and the Casual Workers Advice Office (CWAO) have taken up the mantle to represent these workers, with an arbitration date at the CCMA still to be decided.

Heineken's Response to the Dispute

Heineken, acknowledging their citation as a respondent, has stated that they haven't received a notice of arbitration yet. While they insist the primary respondent in the CCMA matter is Vericon Outsourcing, the labor broker, they expressed willingness to aid the process towards an amicable resolution if required. Vericon Outsourcing, on the other hand, has remained tight-lipped, not responding to any inquiries about the issue.