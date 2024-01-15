Heilongjiang Surprises with Cranberry Production, Sparking National Interest

The residents of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, nestled in the southern embrace of China, recently found themselves savoring the distinctive tang of cranberries, an unfamiliar fruit in their local palette, flown in all the way from Heilongjiang Province in the northeastern corner of the country. The exchange began when a group of children from Guangxi, fondly called the ‘Little Mandarins’ owing to their vibrant orange outfits, made a heartwarming visit to Heilongjiang, where they were warmly welcomed by the locals.

Citrus Farmers’ Gesture of Gratitude

To express their gratitude, citrus farmers from Guangxi sent a shipment of their prized mandarins to the firefighters stationed in Mohe City, Heilongjiang. In an act of reciprocity, Heilongjiang responded by dispatching 100,000 boxes of fresh cranberries back to Guangxi. This gesture, while simple, has sparked a newfound interest and curiosity for the berry in a region where its existence was previously unknown.

Agricultural Diversification in Heilongjiang

The revelation that cranberries, alongside other berries and premium foods like black truffles and caviar, are produced in Heilongjiang has left many Chinese citizens in astonishment. This northeastern region, traditionally associated with crops such as soybeans and rice, has now stepped into the limelight as a key player in cranberry cultivation. Fuyuan City, in particular, boasts the largest cranberry planting base in the country, sprawling across 4,200 mu (280 hectares) and yielded a whopping 3,000 tonnes of cranberries last autumn.

Cranberries: The New Speciality

The climate of Fuyuan, bearing semblance to renowned cranberry-growing countries like the United States, Canada, and Chile, has facilitated this agricultural revolution. The city employs a unique harvesting method known as wet harvesting, where bogs are flooded, and water reels are used to dislodge the cranberries from the vines. The fruit, thus released, float to the surface for easy collection. This unanticipated twist in agricultural practices has not only highlighted the versatility of China’s northeastern region but also positioned cranberries as a new specialty across the nation.