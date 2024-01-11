Healthy Snacking: Nutritionist’s Recommendations To Curb Hunger Until Lunch

In a world where hunger pangs strike between breakfast and lunch, and the temptation to reach for unhealthy snacks is high, nutritionist and health coach Lara Buckle provides a lifeline. In an enlightening piece presented by The Sun, Buckle broadens our snack horizons, introducing a variety of healthy snack options that are designed to maintain energy levels, regulate blood sugar, and keep hunger at bay until lunchtime.

Mixed Nuts: A Power-Packed Snack

Among the snack options recommended, mixed nuts stand out for their high content of essential fats and proteins. Varieties like almonds, walnuts, and peanuts not only help satiate appetite but also regulate blood sugar levels, ensuring you stay energized and focused till your next meal.

The Versatility of Homemade Cottage Cheese

Homemade cottage cheese is also on the list of recommended snacks. It’s high in protein, low in fat, and even offers the versatility of adding vegetables or seasoning for flavor. This snack is a perfect blend of tasty and healthy, ticking all the right boxes.

Hard-Boiled Eggs: The Convenience Factor

Hard-boiled eggs are highlighted for their convenience and nutritional value. Packed with healthy fats, proteins, and essential vitamins, they are a snack that not only supports hair and skin health but also promotes good vision.

Hummus with Veggies: A Fusion of Taste and Nutrition

Another standout is hummus paired with bell peppers and carrots. This snack is not only rich in fiber and protein, but also enhances the taste of the veggies, making it a delightful mid-morning option.

Cereals: The Snack That Keeps You Full

Finally, cereals, particularly oats, are spotlighted as an ideal snack. They have a knack for keeping you full for hours, and with the option to sweeten them with honey and cinnamon, they become a snack option that is as tasty as it is healthy.

In conclusion, the importance of healthy snacking cannot be overstated. By choosing snacks that are rich in nutrients, low in calories, and high in taste, we can bridge the gap between meals without compromising our health or figure. As Lara Buckle’s recommendations show, it’s entirely possible to snack smart and stay on track with our health and wellness goals.