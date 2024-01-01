en English
Food

Healthy Hangover Relief: Busting Myths and Providing Alternatives

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:02 am EST
In the aftermath of a night of indulgence, the enduring belief that greasy foods ‘soak up’ alcohol is a myth we often lean on. However, this article dispels that misconception and provides proven healthier alternatives for hangover relief.

Understanding ‘Drunchies’

Chasing the highs of alcohol often leads us to the lows of ‘drunchies’ – intense cravings for junk food induced by an alcohol-fueled rollercoaster of blood sugar levels. These cravings spike our hunger hormones, and we find ourselves reaching for anything within arm’s length. To counteract these symptoms, the first step is hydration. A large glass of water upon waking, followed by a hydrating breakfast, is the key.

Hydrating Breakfast

In lieu of the traditional high-calorie fry-up, a breakfast of full-fat yogurt topped with fruits like melon, strawberries, and banana can kickstart your recovery. These fruits, rich in water content and potassium, help restore electrolyte balance. Eggs, a staple of the traditional fry-up, are worth holding on to, thanks to their amino acid content that aids in detoxification. Additionally, avocados, packed with compounds that shield against liver damage, are highly recommended.

Reducing Inflammation

Alcohol consumption triggers an excess of cytokines, proteins that can be harmful in high quantities, causing inflammation. Omega-3-rich oily fish like salmon, mackerel, herring, and sardines can keep this in check. A simple recipe for spiced salmon, served with vegetables and wholegrain rice, is an excellent choice for a post-drinking meal. Lastly, don’t forget the benefits of nuts such as cashews and almonds. Packed with protein, fiber, essential micronutrients, and healthy fats, they aid in recovery and provide energy.

Debunking Hangover Myths

Whittling down the list of hangover ‘cures’ floating around, the article advises against drinking pickle juice, coffee, raw eggs, greasy breakfasts, and taking the ‘hair of the dog’. Instead, hydration, potassium-rich fruits, and carbs are recommended. Coffee or tea might help if really needed, but the importance of rehydrating the body and consuming the right nutrients is emphasized.

In the end, navigating hangovers is about listening to your body and making nourishing choices that contribute to a smoother rebound. Remember, there’s no one-size-fits-all cure for hangovers, but shifting focus to healthier alternatives can make the recovery process more bearable.

Food Health
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

