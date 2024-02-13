Healthy Ageing: Conquering Undernutrition and Embracing Exercise for a Vibrant Future

Ageing gracefully is no longer a privilege of the fortunate few. With the World Health Organization (WHO) prioritizing 'healthy ageing' and projecting that a quarter of the UK population will be over 65 by 2050, maintaining health, wellbeing, and functional ability in later years has become a societal goal.

The Battle Against Undernutrition

One significant challenge in achieving healthy ageing is undernutrition, affecting 10% of older adults living independently and up to 70% in hospitals. This insidious issue often goes unnoticed, especially when not accompanied by thinness. Regular weighing is a simple yet effective method to detect malnutrition in its early stages.

Fortification, or the addition of nutrients to existing foods, emerges as a powerful weapon in the fight against undernutrition. As older adults may need fewer calories due to decreased activity, enriching their food with essential nutrients becomes crucial, as their nutrient requirements remain the same or even increase.

Protein Power for Muscle Health

A vital component of a nutrient-rich diet for older adults is protein. Protein intake plays a pivotal role in combating muscle loss, a natural consequence of ageing. By consuming adequate protein, seniors can preserve their muscle mass and maintain their strength, thereby promoting independence and reducing the risk of falls and fractures.

The Magic of Movement

While nutrition is undoubtedly important, physical activity is equally essential in the pursuit of healthy ageing. Engaging in regular exercise, including strength and balance training, can significantly improve older adults' overall wellbeing and functional ability. Moreover, staying active helps prevent chronic diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes, and depression.

The Central Coast Health & Wellbeing Living Lab, a collaboration between the University of Newcastle and Central Coast Local Health District, is determined to make healthy ageing at home a reality for older adults. The Living Lab will focus on integrated healthcare solutions and involve seniors in identifying challenges and developing practical solutions.

By addressing core issues like community connectivity, technology-enabled homes, care at home, and preventative technology, the Living Lab aims to support older individuals in maintaining satisfying lives in the comfort of their own homes.

In conclusion, healthy ageing is an attainable goal for older adults when they prioritize nutrition and physical activity. By remaining vigilant against undernutrition, embracing protein-rich diets, and engaging in regular exercise, seniors can live active, independent lives and enjoy the golden years they deserve.