Food

Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:11 pm EST
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness

Winter’s icy grip evokes a need for warmth and comfort. As the temperature plummets, hot beverages become a soothing balm against the biting cold. In this context, health experts have compiled a list of six tantalizing hot drinks that not only fend off winter’s chill but also pack a punch with a range of health benefits.

Kahwa: The Kashmiri Green Tea

At the top of the list is the traditional Kahwa, a Kashmiri green tea steeped with an aromatic blend of spices like cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, and saffron. Known for its warming effects, Kahwa helps alleviate colds and congestion, making it a perfect companion for winter.

Coffee with Cinnamon: Your Antioxidant Boost

Next up, coffee laced with a dash of cinnamon serves as an invigorating drink that marries the caffeine boost of coffee with the antioxidant benefits of cinnamon. This potent blend helps combat oxidative stress and inflammation, enhancing your health in the cold season.

Herbal Teas: The Caffeine-Free Alternatives

For those seeking caffeine-free alternatives, herbal teas such as mint and ginger tea make an excellent choice. They not only provide warmth but also improve digestion and manage blood pressure. Honey ginger tea, especially when brewed with holy basil leaves, boosts the immune system and aids digestion.

Turmeric Milk: The Golden Elixir

Turmeric milk, with its vibrant golden hue and anti-inflammatory properties, is ideal for soothing sore throats and colds. A vegan alternative can be made using nuts and seeds, broadening its appeal to various dietary needs.

Warm Lemon Water: The Simple Hydrator

Warm lemon water is a straightforward yet effective drink for hydration and immune system support. Its tangy notes offer a refreshing twist, making it a favorite morning ritual for many.

Ayurvedic Kadha: The Immunity Booster

Last on the list is the Ayurvedic Kadha, a herbal concoction that acts as a potent immunity booster and remedy for various ailments. This drink, steeped in ancient wisdom, offers a comprehensive approach to health and wellness.

While these drinks offer a plethora of health benefits, it is important to consume them in moderation. Individuals with specific health concerns or allergies should consult with a healthcare provider before incorporating these drinks into their routine.

Food Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

