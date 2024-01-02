Health Canada Proposes Amendments to Modernize Food Regulations

On November 4, 2023, Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) unveiled a set of proposed amendments to the Food and Drug Regulations (FDR) in a bid to modernize the regulatory framework governing food. The focus of these amendments lies in reformulating food compositional standards and refining food additive regulations, with an overarching goal of fostering a more flexible regulatory system.

Shifting Food Standards to a New Document

The proposed changes involve a strategic shift of the food compositional standards from the FDR to a newly conceived Food Compositional Standards Document. This move is designed to facilitate quicker implementation of changes, as updates can be made administratively. While this document will uphold existing requirements concerning food properties, it will also cite the FDR for specifications tied to food additives, vitamins, and minerals.

Revamping Food Additive Regulations

Under the proposed amendments, regulations for permitted food additives will be consolidated into updated Lists of Permitted Food Additives. This move aims to rectify inconsistencies within the FDR, thereby streamlining the process and improving the clarity of regulatory compliance for food manufacturers.

Minor Adjustments for Greater Clarity and Consistency

In addition to the major changes, the amendments also propose minor tweaks aimed at enhancing clarity, consistency, and bilingual congruence across the regulatory framework. Importantly, these adjustments do not impose new regulations on existing food products.

The public has been invited to submit feedback on these proposed changes until February 2, 2024. Following this, Health Canada will scrutinize the input and publish the final regulations. Once these regulations are published in the Canada Gazette, Part II, they will become effective immediately.