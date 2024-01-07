en English
Business

Hatters Bar Opens in Burnley: A Hub for Craft Beer Lovers

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:13 am EST
Hatters Bar Opens in Burnley: A Hub for Craft Beer Lovers

With a vision to create a unique social space for craft beer enthusiasts, Hatters Bar has unveiled its rustic charm in St James Row, Burnley. The pub, born from the entrepreneurial spirit of Joseph and Sarah Ashworth, aims to blend quality, affordability, and community spirit in a way that is yet to be seen in the town.

From a Glass Collector to a Pub Owner

Joseph Ashworth, who embarked on his hospitality journey as a humble glass collector, has since earned his stripes in the industry. His experience at Moorhouse’s Brewery, coupled with a discerning palate, has culminated in the realization of his dream of owning a bar. Joseph’s keen market acumen led him to identify a void for craft beer bars in Burnley and thus, the idea of Hatters Bar was conceived.

A Nod to the Mad Hatter and Vintage Vibes

The name Hatters Bar pays homage to the whimsical character, the Mad Hatter, from Alice in Wonderland, as well as Joseph’s penchant for vintage trilby hats. This affinity is mirrored in the bar’s aesthetic which exudes a rustic, vintage appeal. The pub is not only a testament to Joseph’s personal taste but is also a unique addition to Burnley’s hospitality scene.

Quality Brews at Affordable Prices

Hatters Bar has quickly become a magnet for locals, thanks to its rotating selection of brands, including offerings from Vocation and Bank Top breweries. The bar has established a reputation for offering premium quality brews at the standing price of 2.50 per pint for real ale. The positive reception is evident in the growing number of repeat customers, demonstrating the community’s thirst for an establishment that prioritizes both quality and value.

With its focus on community engagement, the Ashworths’ Hatters Bar aims to become a melting pot for beer lovers and a platform for stimulating conversations about beer. Relying on word-of-mouth for promotion, the bar is well on its way to leaving an indelible imprint on the hearts and palates of Burnley’s residents.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

