Agriculture

Hass Avocado Board Study Reveals Consumer Behavior, While Crime Impacts Avocado Prices in Mexico

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
The Hass Avocado Board’s recently conducted study, Attitudes and Usage Drivers for Bagged Avocados, delves into the buying behavior and preferences of consumers when purchasing avocados. The research aimed to discern what influences the decision-making process of customers when choosing between bagged or bulk avocados, bringing to light several key driving factors.

Key Factors Influencing Avocado Purchases

Factors such as perceived ripeness, value, convenience, and in-store quality significantly sway the choice between bagged and bulk avocados. The study revealed that consumers generally perceive bagged avocados as less ripe, opting for individual ones for immediate use. However, for those who consume avocados regularly, bagged ones are preferred for extended use over the week.

Value and Convenience Drive Bagged Avocado Purchases

Value and convenience emerged as significant drivers for bagged avocado purchases. Consumers view bagged avocados as a better value at mass retailers and appreciate the ease of a grab-and-go option. Price sensitivity, as reflected in reactions to discounts and coupons, also influences the choice between bagged and bulk avocados.

Size and Quantity Matter

Size and quantity are other essential factors, with preferences varying based on household needs and the intended use of the avocados. For instance, larger households or those planning to make guacamole might favor bagged avocados, while smaller households consuming avocados daily might opt for bulk purchases.

Alejandro Gavito, HAB’s senior business insights and data services manager, emphasized the importance of understanding these consumer preferences for retailers and producers to cater to the needs of today’s shoppers. He pointed out that staying in tune with these insights can help businesses make strategic decisions that align with consumer preferences.

In a related development, avocados, particularly in Mexico, have become one of the world’s most prized cash crops. The country, which accounts for more than 30% of global avocado production, has seen prices rise over 200% in two months due to criminal activities targeting avocado producers. This rise in extortion and criminal intimidation has led around 3,000 avocado farmers in Michoacán to arm themselves, further spotlighting the struggles associated with avocado production and distribution.

Agriculture Food
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

