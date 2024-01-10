en English
Food

Harris Teeter Resurrects Free Cookie Program for Kids Amid Rebranding Initiative

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:38 pm EST
Harris Teeter Resurrects Free Cookie Program for Kids Amid Rebranding Initiative

Harris Teeter, a well-known subsidiary of The Kroger Co., has breathed new life into its cherished tradition of offering free sugar cookies to children at its bakery counters. After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the free cookie program is back in action, delighting families across all Harris Teeter grocery stores.

Return of the Beloved Cookie Program

The triumphant return of the free cookies was announced via a promotional video on the company’s social media platforms. Not only does this bring back a cherished childhood memory for many, but it also reassures parents of the company’s commitment to creating a family-friendly shopping environment.

Harry the Happy Dragon Makes a Comeback

Adding to the excitement, Harris Teeter’s iconic mascot, Harry the Happy Dragon, is also making a comeback. Introduced in April 1992, Harry has been a central figure in the company’s children’s programs, including sugar cookie kiosks and coin rides. Now, Harry reappears on new signage, signaling the availability of free cookies for kids.

Harris Teeter’s Rebranding Effort

In addition to the reintroduction of the cookie program, Harris Teeter has also embarked on a rebranding endeavor. This initiative was kick-started with the unveiling of a new logo on social media last March, marking the first logo change since the 1990s. The new logo was creatively revealed by breaking a cookie bearing the old logo to display the new one underneath.

The company’s effort to reinvent its image while preserving beloved traditions is evident. Harris Teeter operates over 250 stores and 60 fuel centers across seven states and the District of Columbia, and this initiative is expected to further enhance the shopping experience at these locations.

Food United States
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

