In a recent announcement, the METI organization underlined the remarkable health benefits of incorporating cocoa, specifically Koko Samoa (Samoan Cocoa), into a whole foods plant-based (WFPB) diet. The revelation sheds light on the potent capabilities of this humble bean, which is rich in flavanols, a type of phytochemical known for promoting cardiovascular and cognitive health.

Flavanols: The Heart of Cocoa's Health Benefits

Flavanols in cocoa stimulate the release of nitric oxide, a molecule that relaxes the muscles in the arteries. This process leads to the dilation of blood vessels, increased blood flow, and consequently, lowered blood pressure, thereby contributing to overall cardiovascular health. However, to preserve the flavanol content, METI suggests that cocoa beans should only be sundried, and not roasted, as the latter could significantly reduce the beneficial flavanol content.

A Potent Aid for Cognitive Health

Apart from cardiovascular benefits, a daily intake of about 20 cocoa beans, equivalent to about 1 gram of flavanols, has been associated with improvements in general cognition, attention, processing speed, and working memory. In the case of neurodegenerative diseases, these flavanols could also potentially aid in the repair of nerve injuries and normalization of signaling pathways. Young people may also experience improved memory performance with this consumption, especially during high cognitive demands such as exams.

Embracing a Healthier Lifestyle

METI encourages the adoption of the WFPB diet supplemented with flavanol-rich cocoa as a preventive measure against cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. The organization extends its support through its Healthy Living Clinic, encouraging individuals to harness the power of plant-based foods and the heart of cocoa - flavanols, for a healthier, more vibrant life.