Harlow Cafe's Flagship Move, Rose City Book Pub's Financial Plea, SheBrew's Triumphant Return

Portland's culinary and cultural landscape is witnessing significant movements and celebrations as spring approaches. The beloved Harlow Cafe and Juice Bar is set to relocate its flagship outlet to a new vibrant location, Rose City Book Pub reaches out to the community in a bid to overcome financial hurdles, and the much-anticipated SheBrew festival gears up to celebrate women in brewing with its ninth annual event.

Advertisment

Harlow Cafe Embraces New Beginnings

Harlow Cafe and Juice Bar, a cornerstone in Portland's gluten-free and vegan dining scene, is preparing for a major transition. Originally opened in 2013 by Karen Pride and Brittney Galloway, the cafe was later acquired by the Country Cat duo, Adam and Jackie Sappington, in 2018. The Sappingtons, renowned for their meat-centric dishes, embraced Harlow’s health-focused ethos, offering a menu rich in tempeh scrambles and quinoa bowls. The upcoming relocation to 3715 SE Division Street, the former home of Xico, marks a new chapter for Harlow. Patrons can look forward to an expanded menu, a zero-proof cocktail bar, a heated outdoor patio, and a wellness event space. This move not only signifies growth but also a commitment to continuing Harlow's legacy in a new, dynamic setting.

Rose City Book Pub's Call for Community Support

Advertisment

In a heartfelt plea, the Rose City Book Pub, a unique combination of a public house and reading sanctuary, has reached out for community assistance amid financial struggles. Through a social media campaign, the pub has announced plans for an auction to raise much-needed funds. The criteria for auction submissions are notably flexible, ranging from homemade cakes to therapy sessions, highlighting the community's innovative spirit in supporting local businesses. The auction, scheduled for March 11, represents a critical effort to preserve a cherished space where books and brews converge, inviting Portland residents to contribute creatively to the cause.

SheBrew Celebrates Women in Brewing

Highlighting the achievements and talents of women in the Pacific Northwest's brewing industry, SheBrew is returning for its ninth year. This festival, co-organized by Oregon Brew Crew and the Human Rights Campaign, showcases over 45 professional female brewers and 10 female homebrewers, including notable figures like Natalie Baldwin (Wayfinder), Anna Buxton (Steeplejack), and Sonia-Marie Leikam (Leikam Brewing). Scheduled for March 10 at the Redd, SheBrew not only offers attendees a chance to sample exceptional brews but also supports the Human Rights Campaign, underscoring the event's commitment to inclusivity and social justice. With tickets now available, this event promises to be a vibrant celebration of women's contributions to brewing.

As Portland steps into spring, these developments exemplify the city's dynamic blend of culinary innovation, community spirit, and celebration of diversity. Harlow Cafe's new beginning, the community's rallying support for Rose City Book Pub, and the empowering narrative of SheBrew collectively paint a picture of a city deeply rooted in collaboration, resilience, and progressive values. These stories not only reflect the current state of Portland's social and cultural scene but also hint at a future filled with promise and potential.