Hans Kissle Recalls Quinoa Salad Packages over Undeclared Eggs and Soy

Hans Kissle, the renowned food manufacturer based in Haverhill, Massachusetts, has issued an urgent recall for its 7-ounce packages of Mexican Style Quinoa Salad. The recall follows the discovery of a mislabeling error that failed to declare the presence of eggs and soy in the product, potentially posing a serious risk to consumers with allergies or intolerances to these ingredients.

Details of the Recall

The recalled salads were widely distributed to Hannaford's Supermarkets, a popular grocery chain across five states, including Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Maine, and Vermont. Consumers can identify the affected products through the UPC code 036217172018 and the use-by date of 1/22/24.

Potential Health Risks

The inadvertent consumption of eggs and soy can trigger severe allergic reactions in individuals with sensitivities to these ingredients. Symptoms can range from mild discomfort to life-threatening conditions, underscoring the urgency of the recall.

Refund and Contact Information

Though no illnesses have been reported in relation to the mislabeled quinoa salad, Hans Kissle is taking a cautionary stance. Any consumers who have purchased the product are strongly urged to avoid consumption and can contact the Haverhill company during their business hours for a full refund.

The recall is a testament to Hans Kissle's commitment to consumer safety and its proactive measures to avert potential health hazards. As investigations continue, consumers are advised to stay updated on the recall and associated safety measures.