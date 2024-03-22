Hanoi's Miss Ba Eatery Elevates Crab Noodle Soup, Sourcing Premium Nam Can Crab

Miss Ba eatery, nestled at 10B Tang Bat Ho Street in the bustling Hai Ba Trung District of Hanoi, has quickly become a culinary landmark since its inception in 2018. Specializing in a variety of noodle soups, its weekend-exclusive banh canh cua - a crab tapioca noodle soup - stands out, not just for its price, which ranges from VND90,000 ($3.60) to VND200,000 ($8) per bowl, but for its unparalleled quality and taste.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Secret: Nam Can Crab

What sets Miss Ba's crab noodle soup apart is its main ingredient - the Nam Can crab, hailed from the southernmost province of Ca Mau. Renowned for its firm and nutritious meat, this variety of crab justifies the soup's premium price. The restaurant goes the extra mile by showcasing an open kitchen, allowing diners to witness the meticulous preparation process that emphasizes freshness and quality. Each serving is generously topped with herbs, crab rolls, shrimp, and shredded crab meat, with the priciest option including two succulent crab legs.

Mastering the Broth: A Culinary Art

Advertisment

The essence of Miss Ba's crab noodle soup lies in its broth, which is simmered overnight to achieve the perfect balance of flavors. Contrary to the sweeter broths typical of southern Vietnam, Miss Ba's version is tailored to the palate of Hanoi, offering a lighter taste without compromising on richness. Despite the eatery's modest size, accommodating around 50 guests, the focus on hygiene and quality remains uncompromised, ensuring a delightful dining experience for every patron.

From Ingredients to Experience: A Labor of Love

Owner Tran Bich Ngoc's commitment to quality extends beyond just the choice of crab. Even the shrimp are selected with care, and the restaurant's willingness to incur higher input costs reflects its dedication to offering an exceptional culinary experience. Regular patrons, like Vu Thi Phuong, attest to the freshness and quality of the ingredients, affirming that the price truly reflects the value. With a welcoming atmosphere and a dedication to excellence, Miss Ba's crab noodle soup has become more than just a meal; it's a testament to the love and effort poured into every bowl.