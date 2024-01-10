Hanoi Crowned World’s Top Food Destination in TripAdvisor 2023 Awards

Travellers worldwide have spoken: Hanoi, the heart of Vietnam, has been declared the world’s top food destination in the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for 2023. This well-earned accolade stems from a wealth of community reviews and opinions amassed over a year. Hanoi’s culinary prowess, boasting dishes such as bun cha (grilled pork with vermicelli noodles), Giang Coffee, cha ca (fish with dill and turmeric) Thang Long, and pho, has significantly contributed to its global acclaim.

Global Culinary Hotspots

Apart from Hanoi, the awards recognized other global culinary hotspots, including Rome, Crete, Cusco in Peru, and Florence in Italy. Hoi An, another Vietnamese city, emerged as the second-best honeymoon destination, trailing Bali. The Maldives and Khao Lak in Thailand also earned a spot in the top honeymoon destinations list. Remarkably, both Hanoi and Hoi An graced the top 25 destinations worldwide, placing fourth and tenth respectively.

Destination Highlights

Hanoi is admired for its successful fusion of ancient architecture and contemporary culture. Landmarks like Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum, Hoa Lo Prison, and a plethora of temples and pagodas underpin this blend. Hoi An, noted for its history as a trading port from the 15th to 19th centuries, has surged in popularity among tourists. It offers an enchanting view during the 14th day of each lunar month when traditional colored lanterns illuminate the town. Attractions such as the Japanese Covered Bridge and the Quan Cong Temple, along with the town’s custom tailoring shops, add to its allure.

Global Recognition

Further accolades for Vietnam came as Hue and Ho Chi Minh City found a place among the top 100 best food cities by international food magazine TasteAtlas. Additionally, Lonely Planet named Vietnam as the fourth best budget honeymoon destination globally, adding to the country’s robust reputation as a must-visit location for travellers worldwide.