Halo Top Launches Endorsement Program to Support Goal-Based Resolutions for 2024

In the spirit of the New Year’s resolutions, Halo Top, a leading low-calorie, high-protein ice cream brand, is opening the arena for applications to become a Halo Top Athlete. This unique initiative aims to endorse ten individuals committed to achieving their goal-based resolutions, offering them a robust support system and an exclusive endorsement deal.

Unboxing the Halo Top Athlete Program

The program provides each selected applicant with a $5,000 cash prize, exclusive Halo Top merchandise, personal coaching sessions, a dedicated talent manager, and a regular supply of Halo Top ice cream. To be eligible, applicants must be at least 18 years old, live in the United States, and have a clear goal they intend to achieve. The application process involves submitting a photo and a 30-second video that narrates their goal and its importance.

A Unique Evaluation Process

The company will evaluate the applications based on the goal’s uniqueness and achievability, the inspirational nature of the goal, the applicant’s storytelling ability, and their affinity for Halo Top ice cream. The program commences on February 20, referred to as ‘signing day,’ and continues until mid-April.

Weekly Updates: A Slice of the Journey

The Halo Top Athletes are expected to post weekly 30-second video updates documenting their progress while enjoying Halo Top ice cream. These video updates will be showcased on Halo Top’s website, allowing others to follow and draw inspiration from their journeys.

Halo Top’s director of marketing, Ryan Roznowski, shared in a press release that the company aims to support individuals in maintaining their New Year’s resolutions by providing a way to enjoy treats like ice cream without feeling restricted. This innovative program is a testament to Halo Top’s commitment to encouraging wellness and goal achievement, while simultaneously promoting the brand’s healthier dessert options.