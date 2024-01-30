Half Brothers Brewing Company Toasts to 1 Millionth Beer Milestone

In the heart of Grand Forks, a milestone echoes through the vats and barrels of the Half Brothers Brewing Company. This local brewing marvel has triumphantly canned its 1 millionth beer. The landmark brew, the Morning Squeeze, reflects the brewery's dedication to quality. This New England-style IPA is not just a fan favorite, but a testament to Half Brothers' brewing prowess.

A Brewing Success Story

The Half Brothers Brewing Company, established in 2017, began its canning journey a year later. Its growth trajectory has seen it expand its distribution footprint to five Midwestern states and Manitoba. Despite the pandemic's challenges, the brewery's resilience has shone through. According to Chad Gunderson, the owner and head brewer, the business has been performing well, albeit still recuperating to pre-pandemic levels.

The Secret Ingredient: Variety

Half Brothers' success is not confined to brewing alone. It has diversified its offering to include a culinary delight—their pizzas. The company is on the verge of hitting another significant milestone: the sale of their 25,000th pizza. This achievement underscores the brewery's commitment to providing a holistic customer experience.

More Than Just Business

Half Brothers Brewing Company is more than just a business; it's a community hub. Located in downtown Grand Forks, it maintains specific operating hours throughout the week, inviting patrons to revel in their craft brews and culinary delights. The brewery's ability to adapt to changing customer spending habits and weather conditions further cements its status as a staple in the local community.