Haldiram’s in Preliminary Talks to Acquire Majority Stake in Rival Prataap Snacks

In a move signaling a potential shift in India’s snack landscape, Haldiram’s, a dominant player in the Indian snack industry, is in preliminary discussions to acquire a majority stake in its listed rival, Prataap Snacks. Prataap, most recognized for its Yellow Diamond brand of chips, is currently valued at approximately $350 million. While a specific valuation has not been determined, it is anticipated to be above Prataap’s current stock price. The deal emphasizes Haldiram’s strategic intent to augment its presence in the potato chip market.

Power Play in the Snack Industry

Haldiram’s, a family-owned business established in 1937, has a robust presence in the packaged snacks sector, generating an annual revenue exceeding $1 billion. The unlisted entity, which also operates 150 restaurants across India, is exploring this acquisition to enhance its market share in the potato chip segment, an area where consumers often exhibit a preference for western flavored snacks over local ones.

VC Firm Set to Divest Entire Stake

The venture capital firm Peak XV Partners, formerly recognized as Sequoia Capital India, currently owns about 47% of Prataap Snacks. As part of the deal, the firm aims to divest its entire stake in Prataap. This acquisition could potentially provide a lucrative exit for the venture capital firm, which has been a significant investor in Prataap Snacks.

Challenges and Opportunities in a Price-Sensitive Market

Prataap Snacks, which made its stock market debut in 2017, generates annual revenues of around $200 million and operates 14 manufacturing plants across nine Indian states. Despite the growing popularity of branded snack products driven by heightened health awareness and increased consumer spending power, Prataap has grappled with challenges due to inflation and fierce competition in the price-sensitive Indian market. As a result, its stock price remains close to its initial public offering level. However, the acquisition by Haldiram’s could change the trajectory for Prataap, providing an opportunity for it to increase its market presence and competitive edge.