Häagen-Dazs Reintroduces Real Fruit Smoothie Lineup, Offering Refreshing Dessert Options

Revered for its luscious frozen treats, Häagen-Dazs is rekindling the love for its Real Fruit Smoothie lineup, making it available across its nationwide locations until March 31, 2024. Quintessentially refreshing, the selection includes five flavors, namely, Aloha Mango, Strawberry Banana, Wildberry, Pomegranate Berry, and the novel addition of Strawberry Mango. Each smoothie is a tantalizing blend of Häagen-Dazs's signature sorbet, vanilla ice cream, and real fruit, offering a refreshing dessert option that is both indulgent and invigorating.

Smoothie Revival: A Step towards Better Choices

The reintroduction of these smoothies is a testament to Häagen-Dazs's commitment to provide fresher, 'better-for-you' dessert options post-holidays. This move aligns with the rising trend of consumers gravitating towards healthier choices without compromising the indulgence factor. Those seeking a non-dairy alternative can opt for an extra scoop of sorbet instead of ice cream, maintaining the smoothie's delightful flavor profile.

Accessibility and Availability

The Real Fruit Smoothies can be relished in person at any Häagen-Dazs Shop across the United States. Alternatively, customers can also pre-order their favorite flavors for pick-up and delivery at selected locations. The convenience of this service ensures that these delectable smoothies are just a click away from being enjoyed in the comfort of one's own home.

A Taste of the Tropics in Winter

The return of the Real Fruit Smoothie lineup brings a taste of the tropics to the chill of winter. From the inviting Aloha Mango to the vibrant Strawberry Mango, these offerings are a welcomed escape from the season's frosty grip. Häagen-Dazs continues to satisfy the sweet tooth of consumers, ensuring that every sip of these smoothies is a celebration of high-quality ingredients and exceptional taste.