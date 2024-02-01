H Mart to Open First Downstate Illinois Location in Urbana

Asian supermarket chain H Mart has announced its expansion into downstate Illinois with a new location set to open in Urbana between 2024 and 2025. The storefront, earmarked at the erstwhile Save A Lot property at 220 N. Broadway Ave., marks a significant development for the local residents who have been awaiting this inauguration.

Preparations Underway for H Mart Urbana

In an effort to ensure a smooth construction process, the company is currently submitting building permits and has commenced with pre-bidding and early site visits. This anticipatory move is seen as a proactive strategy to avoid potential setbacks, highlighting the supermarket's commitment to establishing a firm foothold in the region.

Nod of Approval from Urbana Mayor

Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin expressed her elation for the upcoming project, noting its potential to breathe new life into the downtown area. She highlighted the store's potential to provide residents with a diverse shopping experience, thus bolstering the local economy and community life.

Authentic Asian Cuisine at 'Market Eatery'

The new Urbana location will boast a food court christened the 'Market Eatery', where shoppers can indulge in a variety of authentic and fusion Asian cuisines. This feature, a unique selling point of H Mart, promises to add a novel dimension to the one-stop shopping experience.

In addition to its retail operations, H Mart is renowned for its contributions to local communities, supporting nonprofits, and sponsoring youth programs. By choosing Urbana over a previously considered site at 702 S. Neil St. in Champaign, the supermarket chain has sparked curiosity, though no detailed explanation has been provided for the change.