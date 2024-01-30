Gwen Stefani to Headline Super Bowl LVIII Pregame Show: Game Day Plans and Excitement Unveiled

Pop icon Gwen Stefani is slated to headline the Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate, a high-energy pregame show, before the commencement of Super Bowl LVIII on February 11. The event, a collaboration of TikTok and the NFL, will witness Stefani performing a 50-minute set of her spirited songs at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The performance is designed to kindle the enthusiasm of fans for the impending game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Super Bowl Sunday Menu: A Festive Discussion

In an exclusive tête-à-tête with PEOPLE, Stefani, alongside her country singer husband, Blake Shelton, shared their bubbling excitement for the event, particularly the Super Bowl Sunday menu. The couple is currently in the throes of a lively discussion about the snacks and drinks they will indulge in during the game. Stefani playfully admitted that she might overindulge early on, especially with her favorite seven-layer dip.

TikTok: A Platform for Sharing and Inspiring

Stefani also highlighted the role of TikTok as a platform for sharing recipes, an aspect that might enhance the variety of dishes served at Super Bowl watch parties. The pop queen’s performance will not only entertain fans but also inspire them to experiment with TikTok recipes, adding to the flavor of the much-awaited event.

Extra Acclaim at Home

Beyond the public festivities, Stefani expressed that her pregame show performance holds a special significance at home. Her act gives her extra acclaim among the football-loving men in her family, including Shelton and her sons. The pregame show is a significant performance opportunity for Stefani, who is excited to impress her family and fans alike.

Post-performance, Stefani looks forward to immersing herself in the Super Bowl experience, enjoying the food and the game with her family.