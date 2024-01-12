Gregorio’s Trattoria Plans Expansion with New Park Potomac Location

Gregorio’s Trattoria: A Taste of Home-Away-From-Home

Gregorio’s Trattoria, a local favorite Italian eatery celebrated for its fresh ingredients and home-style cooking, is set to expand its culinary footprint with a new location in Park Potomac. The proprietor, Greg Kahn, revealed that the additional branch at 12505 Park Potomac Ave. is scheduled to throw open its doors around May or June.

Expansion Driven by Increasing Demand

The new venue is strategically situated less than two miles from the current Potomac location at 7745 Tuckerman Lane. This expansion is a response to the burgeoning number of patrons, particularly on weekends when the restaurant, unfortunately, has to turn away guests due to limited space.

Gregorio’s Trattoria: The Legacy and the Promise

Greg Kahn, who established the first Gregorio’s Trattoria in Reston with his father Donald Kahn 15 years ago, stresses the significance of building relationships and treating customers as guests in their home. Testament to their success, the restaurant was a finalist for the Best Italian Restaurant in Bethesda Magazine’s 2024 Best of Bethesda issue.

A Broad Palette of Italian Flavors

Gregorio’s offers a wide array of dining options, including dine-in, carry-out, and catering, along with special menus catering to gluten-free and kid-friendly choices. Their menu showcases a spectrum of Italian dishes, from salads and soups to seafood, meat entrees, pasta, pizzas, and desserts. In addition, they serve signature cocktails and possess a comprehensive wine selection. The new location’s unveiling will be announced to their faithful patrons through the restaurant’s extensive email list.