en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Gregorio’s Trattoria Plans Expansion with New Park Potomac Location

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:49 am EST
Gregorio’s Trattoria Plans Expansion with New Park Potomac Location

Gregorio’s Trattoria: A Taste of Home-Away-From-Home

Gregorio’s Trattoria, a local favorite Italian eatery celebrated for its fresh ingredients and home-style cooking, is set to expand its culinary footprint with a new location in Park Potomac. The proprietor, Greg Kahn, revealed that the additional branch at 12505 Park Potomac Ave. is scheduled to throw open its doors around May or June.

Expansion Driven by Increasing Demand

The new venue is strategically situated less than two miles from the current Potomac location at 7745 Tuckerman Lane. This expansion is a response to the burgeoning number of patrons, particularly on weekends when the restaurant, unfortunately, has to turn away guests due to limited space.

Gregorio’s Trattoria: The Legacy and the Promise

Greg Kahn, who established the first Gregorio’s Trattoria in Reston with his father Donald Kahn 15 years ago, stresses the significance of building relationships and treating customers as guests in their home. Testament to their success, the restaurant was a finalist for the Best Italian Restaurant in Bethesda Magazine’s 2024 Best of Bethesda issue.

A Broad Palette of Italian Flavors

Gregorio’s offers a wide array of dining options, including dine-in, carry-out, and catering, along with special menus catering to gluten-free and kid-friendly choices. Their menu showcases a spectrum of Italian dishes, from salads and soups to seafood, meat entrees, pasta, pizzas, and desserts. In addition, they serve signature cocktails and possess a comprehensive wine selection. The new location’s unveiling will be announced to their faithful patrons through the restaurant’s extensive email list.

0
Business Food United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
20 seconds ago
Heide Harrell appointed as Director of Communications for Central Arkansas Water
Industry veteran Heide Harrell has been appointed as the Director of Communications for Central Arkansas Water (CAW), the largest water utility in Arkansas. With an illustrious career spanning over two decades in the communications sector, Harrell will oversee all aspects of the organization’s internal and external communications. Impressive Credentials and Proven Leadership Harrell’s appointment comes
Heide Harrell appointed as Director of Communications for Central Arkansas Water
Haemonetics Set to Unveil Q3 2024 Financial Results; Conference Call Scheduled
2 mins ago
Haemonetics Set to Unveil Q3 2024 Financial Results; Conference Call Scheduled
Law Firm Adopts Nontransparent Pay System Amid Aggressive Partner Recruitment
3 mins ago
Law Firm Adopts Nontransparent Pay System Amid Aggressive Partner Recruitment
Nanobiotix to Provide Monthly Updates on Total Voting Rights and Shares
1 min ago
Nanobiotix to Provide Monthly Updates on Total Voting Rights and Shares
Rockland Immunochemicals Unveils AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit: A Leap Forward in Biopharmaceutical Impurity Detection
1 min ago
Rockland Immunochemicals Unveils AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit: A Leap Forward in Biopharmaceutical Impurity Detection
The Fresh Market's First Pittsburgh Store Set to Anchor EastSide Project
2 mins ago
The Fresh Market's First Pittsburgh Store Set to Anchor EastSide Project
Latest Headlines
World News
Unraveling Hidden Issues with Medicare Advantage Plans
15 seconds
Unraveling Hidden Issues with Medicare Advantage Plans
GTMulanPodcast Explores China's International Relations and Domestic Strategies
23 seconds
GTMulanPodcast Explores China's International Relations and Domestic Strategies
Montreal Canadiens Trade for Filip Cederqvist in Strategy to Bolster Forward Depth
43 seconds
Montreal Canadiens Trade for Filip Cederqvist in Strategy to Bolster Forward Depth
MoCo360's Shining Stars of the Week: Highlighting Exceptional High School Athletes
52 seconds
MoCo360's Shining Stars of the Week: Highlighting Exceptional High School Athletes
Philippine Court Denies Dismissal Motion in Dengvaxia Vaccine Case
1 min
Philippine Court Denies Dismissal Motion in Dengvaxia Vaccine Case
Rob Schmitz: Reporting on Global Issues with Depth and Insight
1 min
Rob Schmitz: Reporting on Global Issues with Depth and Insight
Rockland Immunochemicals Unveils AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit: A Leap Forward in Biopharmaceutical Impurity Detection
1 min
Rockland Immunochemicals Unveils AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit: A Leap Forward in Biopharmaceutical Impurity Detection
Indian Women's Hockey Team: Aiming for Olympic Glory Amid Challenges
1 min
Indian Women's Hockey Team: Aiming for Olympic Glory Amid Challenges
Los Angeles Rams' Defensive Line: A Key Factor in the Team's Success
1 min
Los Angeles Rams' Defensive Line: A Key Factor in the Team's Success
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
52 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app