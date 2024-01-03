Greggs Reintroduces Vegan Steak Bake in Time for Veganuary

The dawn of 2024 brings with it a treat for vegan food enthusiasts in the United Kingdom. The renowned bakery chain, Greggs, has announced the much-anticipated return of its Vegan Steak Bake to its outlets nationwide. The reintroduction, slotted for January 4, is in sync with the Veganuary movement, a global campaign that urges people to adopt a vegan lifestyle for the month of January.

A Fan Favourite Returns

After a two-year hiatus, the Vegan Steak Bake, priced from £2, is set to make a comeback. The decision follows numerous appeals from customers on various social media platforms, who have been missing this popular item since it was taken off the menu. The Vegan Steak Bake was first rolled out in January 2020, riding on the success of the Vegan Sausage Roll, another delectable item introduced a year earlier.

Launch and Popularity

The initial launch of the Vegan Steak Bake in 2020 was marked with a special event at Greggs’ Grainger Street outlet in Newcastle. The event, featuring blacked-out windows and long queues of eager fans, was a testament to the product’s popularity. As a response to the high demand, Greggs even introduced a ‘Vegan Steak Bake Finder’ feature on its app to assist customers in locating the product in their nearest Greggs outlet.

Greggs’ Vegan Range

Alongside the Vegan Steak Bake, Greggs offers a plethora of vegan options catering to the growing demand for plant-based alternatives. These include the Vegan Sausage Roll, Glazed Ring Doughnut, Sweet Potato and Onion Bhaji Rice Box, Southern Fried Potato Wedges, Vegan Sausage Breakfast Roll, and Hash Browns. With such an extensive range, Greggs ensures that there is something for every vegan food lover this Veganuary.