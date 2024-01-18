Gregg Wallace Delves Into Pasta Production at Dell'Ugo Factory

On an ordinary day in Hertsmere Industrial Park, the Dell'Ugo pasta factory hums with the activity of 180 staff members, producing a staggering 500 million stuffed pasta parcels annually. Recently, the factory was graced by the visit of celebrity TV chef Gregg Wallace, known for his inquisitive nature and love for food. The occasion was the filming of his acclaimed documentary series, a deep dive into the production processes of popular products.

Behind the Scenes of Pasta Production

Wallace's exploration of the factory was far from a cursory tour. He delved into the operations, tracing the journey of one of Dell'Ugo's best-sellers, the crab and crayfish ravioli, from the intake of frozen crayfish tails to the final packaging process. The special ravioli, filled with crayfish and crab sourced from Cromer, Norfolk, is a testament to the factory's use of local ingredients.

Dell'Ugo: A Legacy of Innovation

The Dell'Ugo pasta factory is not just a significant employer in the region. It is the UK's largest producer of fresh pasta, a family business that spans four generations. The company has been a trailblazer in the pasta market, being the first to introduce the UK to gnocchi over two decades ago and developing the first stuffed pasta free from the top 14 allergens.

An Entertaining Education

The documentary, set for broadcast on BBC Two, includes a segment where Wallace learns to test the pasta's pasteurization by throwing a ravioli parcel against the wall - an unconventional method that proved to be a source of amusement for the celebrity chef. The episode also features historian Ruth Goodman exploring the history of Italian immigrants in Bedford and the origins of gluten-free food, adding a dash of historical context to the culinary journey.