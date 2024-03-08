Greenville Deli Expansion: From Pandemic Pivot to Dublin's Go-To Sandwich Haven

When Adam Fleetwood and Eve Whittaker, the dynamic duo behind Greenville Deli, first opened their doors on Tara Street in September 2019, little did they know that their culinary venture would soon become a staple in Dublin's fast-casual dining scene. Navigating through the pandemic with a strategic pivot towards wholesale, the pair have not only sustained their business but have expanded it, opening new outlets in Inchicore, Rathmines, and most recently, Monkstown in September 2023. Their journey underscores the resilience and innovation that defines Dublin's culinary landscape.

Adapting to Change with Culinary Craft

The closure of the Tara Street outlet did not signify the end but rather a new beginning for Greenville Deli. Transitioning to a wholesale model during the pandemic, they began supplying sandwiches to suburban coffee shops, a move that not only kept the business afloat but also expanded its reach. The opening of their premises in Inchicore and Rathmines, followed by Monkstown, marks a significant milestone in their journey. The Rathmines outlet, in particular, serves as a central kitchen, where head chef Marcin Kepinski oversees the creation of their signature sandwiches, salads, and baked goods, ensuring consistent quality and taste across all locations.

A Menu That Marries Quality with Innovation

The menu at Greenville Deli is a testament to the team's commitment to quality and innovation. Sandwiches are crafted on Bretzel bakery bread, offering a variety of flavors from the Asian pulled pork to the weekly special, Tuscan chicken. The attention to detail extends to their salads and breakfast pots, with options like the giant couscous tabbouleh salad with squash and quinoa bites showcasing their culinary creativity. The emphasis on fresh, made-to-order meals, coupled with a selection of wine, pasta, and sourdough bread, elevates the dining experience, making Greenville Deli a go-to spot for food enthusiasts.

Greenville Deli's commitment to the community and sustainability is evident not only in their menu but also in their operational practices. With recyclable packaging and a recycling bin on the premises, they are taking steps to minimize their environmental impact. Their expansion has also brought a taste of Dublin's vibrant culinary scene to different neighborhoods, fostering a sense of community and belonging. The success of Greenville Deli serves as a beacon of hope and innovation in the fast-casual dining sector, proving that with resilience and creativity, businesses can thrive even in the face of adversity.