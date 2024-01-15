en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Greek Gastronomy Pioneer Chef Yannis Baxevanis Earns Spot on 2024 FNL Chefs Power List

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:35 am EST
Greek Gastronomy Pioneer Chef Yannis Baxevanis Earns Spot on 2024 FNL Chefs Power List

Pioneering Greek Chef, Yannis Baxevanis, has been acknowledged for his remarkable contributions to the culinary universe with his inclusion in the esteemed 2024 FNL Chefs Power List. This prestigious accolade is a tribute to his exceptional talent, creativity, and unwavering dedication to culinary perfection.

A Pillar of Apanemi Restaurant

As a critical figure at the Apanemi Restaurant at Theoxenia Mykonos, Chef Baxevanis collaborates with Michelin-starred Chef Jerome Serres. Together, they curate extraordinary dining experiences that are lauded for their inventive flair and utilization of premium Greek ingredients.

The ‘Magician of Herbs’

Dubbed the ‘magician of herbs’, Baxevanis has significantly shaped the culinary landscape of Greece, both domestically and internationally. His approach involves deconstructing and reconstructing Mediterranean cuisine, thereby elevating Greek gastronomy to unprecedented heights. The recognition underscores his commitment to creating dishes that are innovative, traditionally rooted, and executed with flawless precision.

A Season of Sophisticated Culinary Delights

The culinary realm eagerly anticipates new developments and offerings from the Apanemi Restaurant. The combined expertise of Chefs Baxevanis and Serres promises to deliver a season of sophisticated culinary delights in Mykonos. The FNL guide, a Greek website focused on gastronomy and lifestyle, offers additional insights about the 2024 FNL Chefs Power List and Apanemi Restaurant. This honor sheds light on Baxevanis’s pivotal role in redefining Greek gastronomy and sets the stage for a promising future of culinary innovation.

0
Food Greece
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
7 mins ago
Hyderabad Gears Up for Zomaland: A Festival of Food, Music, and Laughter
The city of Hyderabad is setting the stage for a vibrant and diverse weekend as it welcomes back Zomaland by Zomato, an unparalleled lifestyle and food festival. This year’s iteration of the event promises an immersive culinary carnival that transcends the typical food festival, blending an array of flavors, cuisines, and high-caliber entertainment for food
Hyderabad Gears Up for Zomaland: A Festival of Food, Music, and Laughter
The Italian Beef Sandwich: A Culinary Icon of Chicago
32 mins ago
The Italian Beef Sandwich: A Culinary Icon of Chicago
McDonald's Breakfast: A Morning Ritual with a Strict Schedule
37 mins ago
McDonald's Breakfast: A Morning Ritual with a Strict Schedule
Salty Mountain Sweets: A Sweet Tale of Triumph and Treats
22 mins ago
Salty Mountain Sweets: A Sweet Tale of Triumph and Treats
WEF 2024: Hero MotoCorp Eyes Premium Models, Swiggy Reports Profitability
22 mins ago
WEF 2024: Hero MotoCorp Eyes Premium Models, Swiggy Reports Profitability
Edible Souvenirs Expected to Get Pricier as Global Challenges Persist
27 mins ago
Edible Souvenirs Expected to Get Pricier as Global Challenges Persist
Latest Headlines
World News
Iraqi Opposition Leader Arrested: An Attack on Democracy?
19 seconds
Iraqi Opposition Leader Arrested: An Attack on Democracy?
Unraveling DVLA’s Medical Standards for Driver Licensing in Great Britain
2 mins
Unraveling DVLA’s Medical Standards for Driver Licensing in Great Britain
DVLA Guidelines: Assessing Drivers with Alcohol or Drug Misuse or Dependence
2 mins
DVLA Guidelines: Assessing Drivers with Alcohol or Drug Misuse or Dependence
Pasuwa in Kaizer Chiefs' Sights Despite Big Bullets' Resistance
2 mins
Pasuwa in Kaizer Chiefs' Sights Despite Big Bullets' Resistance
Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin: A Beacon for Malaysian Para-Cycling
2 mins
Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin: A Beacon for Malaysian Para-Cycling
European Commission Tightens Driving License Regulations for Individuals with Neurological Disorders
2 mins
European Commission Tightens Driving License Regulations for Individuals with Neurological Disorders
DVLA's Regulations for Drivers with Insulin-Treated Diabetes: A Closer Look
2 mins
DVLA's Regulations for Drivers with Insulin-Treated Diabetes: A Closer Look
Indonesia's Political Parties Under Scrutiny Over Election Campaign Fund Reports
3 mins
Indonesia's Political Parties Under Scrutiny Over Election Campaign Fund Reports
Hainan Volleyball Tournament: A Fusion of Sports and Local Culture
3 mins
Hainan Volleyball Tournament: A Fusion of Sports and Local Culture
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
18 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app