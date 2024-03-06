Greek Actually Opens in Norwich's Golden Triangle, Offering Authentic Greek Cuisine

137 Unthank Road in Norwich's bustling Golden Triangle welcomes a new culinary gem, Greek Actually, promising authentic Greek flavors in the heart of the city. Entrepreneurs Georgios Michailidis and Vicky Stogianni, alongside chef Fotis Emenu, have embarked on this new venture following the success of their street food trailer, Great Gyros Canteen. The couple's journey from the streets of Larissa, Greece, to the heart of Norwich, has been driven by their passion for Greek cuisine and the encouragement of their loyal customer base.

From Trailer to Table

After a successful stint with their street food trailer, Michailidis and Stogianni decided to transition to a more permanent location due to health reasons and the desire to be closer to their customers. Greek Actually, situated in the former premises of Mo's Peri Peri, not only brings the beloved flavors from their trailer days but also introduces new dishes to the menu. The decision was influenced by continuous customer feedback and the allure of Unthank Road's vibrant community.

Menu and Ambiance

The menu at Greek Actually features a variety of Greek favorites, including platters, salads, falafel, and souvlaki wraps with a choice of chicken, pork, or halloumi. With the transition from a trailer to a brick-and-mortar establishment, the owners plan to expand their offerings, hinting at future additions like moussaka. The setting offers both indoor and outdoor seating, providing a cozy atmosphere for enjoying their culinary creations. Despite the change in venue, the commitment to quality and authenticity remains steadfast, with Michailidis emphasizing the love and care poured into every dish.

Looking Ahead

As Greek Actually settles into its new home, plans for home delivery through Just Eat are in the works, aiming to make their dishes more accessible to the Norwich community. Open from Tuesday to Sunday, with extended hours over the weekend, the eatery is poised to become a staple for both locals and visitors seeking authentic Greek cuisine. Michailidis and Stogianni's journey from Larissa to Norwich's Golden Triangle illustrates the power of passion, perseverance, and community support in bringing culinary dreams to life.