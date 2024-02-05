Greater Cincinnati Restaurants Shine in AAA's 2024 Diamond Designation List

Over a dozen Greater Cincinnati restaurants have earned a spot on AAA's first Diamond Designation list of 2024, marking a significant achievement for the region's bustling culinary scene. The AAA Diamond Designation, a prestigious mark of excellence, is granted to establishments that pass a rigorous evaluation of criteria such as cleanliness, comfort, cuisine, and consistency.

AAA's Diamond Designation

The American Automobile Association (AAA), revered for guiding travelers to top hotels and restaurants since 1937, uses the AAA Diamond Designation to categorize establishments into four different tiers. This rigorous system is based on unannounced inspections and recognizes restaurants that deliver a high level of dining experience. The list is updated monthly, reflecting ongoing assessments and ensuring that establishments consistently meet AAA's high standards.

Cincinnati's Culinary Achievements

Two Cincinnati restaurants - Boca in downtown Cincinnati and Nicola's in Pendleton - have been awarded the coveted Four Diamond rating. This distinction is an accolade that signifies these restaurants are refined and stylish, with a high degree of creativity, complexity, and detail in their cuisine and service. Furthermore, another twelve restaurants from the area have achieved the Three Diamond rating, indicating they offer a trendy food experience with a wider range of amenities, style, and comfort.

AAA Approved Designation

Seven local restaurants, along with Whisky's Family Restaurant in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, have been given the AAA Approved designation. This status signifies that these establishments meet the standards set by AAA but do not fall into the Diamond rating categories.

To be eligible for the Diamond Designation, restaurants must undergo an unannounced inspection by AAA. This rigorous process ensures that the dining establishments consistently deliver on their promise of providing a top-notch dining experience. The recognition of these Greater Cincinnati restaurants on AAA's Diamond Designation list signifies the region's burgeoning role in the culinary world and the high quality of its dining establishments.