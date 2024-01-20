Grand Opening of Jersey Mike's Subs in Thibodaux: Sandwiches for a Cause

On Wednesday, January 24, Jersey Mike's Subs, a popular sandwich chain, will enhance the culinary diversity of Thibodaux, Louisiana, with the grand opening of its new franchise location at 347 North Canal Blvd. Spearheading the venture are franchise owners Anthony Parker and William Montgomery, who are marking the occasion with a unique celebration – a grand opening and fundraising event that runs until Sunday, January 28.

Supporting Upside Downs Through Fundraising

The event is not just a celebration of Jersey Mike's Subs' expansion but an initiative to support Upside Downs, a local organization dedicated to advocating for the value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome. To drive this initiative, the franchise has adopted a unique fundraising approach. Customers who have procured a special fundraising coupon via grassroots efforts before the opening are invited to contribute a minimum of $3 to Upside Downs. In a gesture of appreciation, those who donate will receive a regular sub sandwich from Jersey Mike's Subs. It's important to note that this offer is exclusive to coupon holders.

New Franchise Enhances Local Culinary Landscape

Jersey Mike's Subs is renowned for its commitment to quality, offering fresh sliced, authentic Northeast-American style subs on fresh-baked bread. The new Thibodaux location provides additional convenience for customers, accepting orders in-store or for pickup via their website or app. The operating hours for the new venue are set from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, offering ample time for sandwich lovers to indulge in their favorites.

Grand Opening Marks New Chapter

The grand opening of Jersey Mike's Subs in Thibodaux represents a new chapter for both the franchise and the community. For the franchise, it's an opportunity to expand its reach and share its delicious offerings with new customers. For the community, it's a chance to welcome a new culinary player into the fold and support a worthy cause in the process.