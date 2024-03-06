Grafton Village Cheese Co. Relocates to Okemo Valley After Lease Loss in Brattleboro

The Grafton Village Cheese Company (GVCC), a beloved subsidiary of The Windham Foundation, recently announced a significant transition, moving its retail store and cut and wrap operation from its longtime home in Brattleboro to the bustling Okemo Valley. This move follows the loss of its lease due to the sale of its building at 400 Linden St. to Retreat Farm in late 2022. Despite the challenge of finding a suitable new location in Brattleboro, GVCC sees this as an opportunity to plant its roots in another vibrant community, with the new store set to open its doors in Proctorsville on March 9.

Advertisment

Challenges and Opportunities

GVCC has been a staple in Brattleboro for over a decade, with store manager Sherry DiBernardo and her team building a loyal customer base that appreciates their artisan cheese selection. The search for an adequate space to house both the retail and cut and wrap operations in Brattleboro proved difficult, leading to the decision to relocate. CEO Curt Alpeter emphasized the tough choices faced by the company in the wake of Covid, including downsizing and streamlining operations. Most of GVCC's cheese production has since been consolidated at its main plant in Grafton. The move to Okemo Valley marks a strategic step in the company's restructuring and vision for the future.

Community Impact and Customer Loyalty

Advertisment

The GVCC team has expressed deep gratitude for the support received from the Brattleboro community and remains hopeful for a future return. In the meantime, Alpeter is excited about the potential for building a new following in the Okemo Valley area. The company's focus is on ensuring a smooth transition for its employees and customers, with a soft opening planned that will showcase their renowned selection of artisan cheeses, accompaniments, and gifts. As always, free cheese tasting will continue to be a staple of the GVCC customer experience.

Looking Ahead

The relocation of GVCC to 2568 Route 103 in Proctorsville represents not just a change of address but an opportunity for growth and renewal. With regular operations running seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the company is set to welcome both new and loyal customers to its Okemo Valley location. This move underscores the resilience and adaptability of GVCC in the face of unforeseen challenges, with a clear vision for the future that includes maintaining and expanding its customer base while continuing to produce high-quality artisan cheese.

As GVCC embarks on this new chapter, the company looks forward to embedding itself within the fabric of another community, mirroring the success it achieved in Brattleboro. The move to Okemo Valley is more than a relocation; it's a testament to GVCC's commitment to its craft, customers, and the communities it serves. The future holds promise for GVCC as it continues to navigate the shifting landscapes of the cheese industry and consumer preferences, with the spirit of innovation and quality at the heart of its journey.