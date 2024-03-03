Gracy's Arts and Supper Club Welcomes Alan Tabone as Executive Chef, Succeeding the Esteemed Tom Peters

Gracy's Arts and Supper Club has undergone a significant change in its culinary leadership, heralding a new era under the stewardship of Alan Tabone. The announcement comes as Tom Peters, the current executive chef known for his "hugely successful" two-year residency, prepares to return to the UK. Danny Drinkwater, CEO of Gracy's, praised Peters for his culinary legacy and expressed excitement about Tabone's vision for the future of the club's menu.

Advertisment

A Legacy of Excellence

Tabone, feeling "incredibly proud" to step into his new role, acknowledges the high standards set by Peters. With a rich background in Malta's tourism and hospitality industries and a stint at prestigious London eateries, Tabone is well-equipped to carry forward the legacy. His experiences at renowned restaurants such as Tom Booton at Dorchester Grill and Frog by Adam Handling have prepared him to infuse his unique flair into Gracy's celebrated menu, promising an innovative culinary direction.

Building on a Strong Foundation

Advertisment

Tabone's vision for Gracy's involves a deeper collaboration with local artisanal food suppliers and vineyards, aiming to enhance the seasonality and locality of the ingredients used. With plans to introduce fresh pasta dishes and other novelties, Tabone seeks to maintain the focus on flavor that has been a hallmark of Gracy's success under Peters. This approach not only respects the restaurant's culinary heritage but also aligns with contemporary dining trends emphasizing sustainability and local sourcing.

A Smooth Transition

As Peters prepares to embark on a new challenge in the UK, he leaves Gracy's in "incredibly capable hands." His endorsement of Tabone, highlighting the latter's contribution to the restaurant's development and his potential as an executive chef, signals a seamless transition. Tabone's ambitious plans for Gracy's menu, coupled with his respect for the work done by Peters, point towards an exciting future for the club's patrons and the broader culinary landscape in Malta.

The appointment of Alan Tabone as Gracy's new executive chef marks a new chapter in the club's prestigious culinary journey. With a commitment to innovation, while honoring the legacy of his predecessor, Tabone is set to propel Gracy's into its next phase of gastronomic excellence. As the restaurant looks forward, the blend of tradition and innovation promises to continue attracting diners seeking a memorable dining experience in Malta.