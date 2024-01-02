Gourmet Supermarkets Introduce Rare Shrimp Varieties to America

Stepping into the realm of seafood connoisseurship, gourmet markets across America, such as Citarella NYC, are casting a wider net to introduce a new range of exotic shrimp varieties to consumers. With the inclusion of the Madagascar Organic Shrimp and Sicilian Gambero Rosso, the landscape of shrimp consumption is poised for a flavorful evolution.

Madagascar Organic Shrimp: A New Wave of Flavor

The Madagascar Organic Shrimp, a unique breed of large, blue-hued crustaceans, originate from the northeastern territories of Madagascar. Certified according to French Organic rules, these shrimp are farmed without the use of chemicals, hormones, or antibiotics, ensuring a pure taste experience. The shrimp’s nutty and sweet flavor, complemented by a langoustine-like texture, makes them ideal for various cooking methods such as grilling, sautéing, or steaming. Priced at $154.00 for 4.4 pounds, these shrimps are available for purchase on Citarella’s website.

Gambero Rosso: The Nantucket Bay Scallops of Shrimp

Caught in the Mediterranean waters around Sicily, the Gambero Rosso prawns are noted for their vibrant color and exquisite taste. Likened to the sweet and tender flavor of the famed Nantucket Bay Scallops, these prawns are recommended to be enjoyed raw, as a tartare, crudo, or in a seafood tower. To prepare these delicacies, cleaning, deveining, and chopping for tartare or cleaning and pounding for carpaccio are recommended. These high-quality prawns can be purchased from Citarella at a price of $59 per pound.

Beyond Conventional Shrimp Varieties

This move by gourmet supermarkets to introduce such exotic shrimp varieties to American consumers marks a significant shift in seafood consumption patterns. It’s an attempt to expand the American palate and offer unique, flavorful options for seafood dishes. The article also provides handy tips for shrimp connoisseurs, highlighting the importance of correct cleaning methods such as cutting the shell, removing the vein, and rinsing in cold water. As we move forward, it will be interesting to see how this shift impacts the broader culinary landscape.