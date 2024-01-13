Gourmet Galle: A Gastronomic Extravaganza on Sri Lanka’s Southern Coast

The Gourmet Galle, a culinary offshoot of the esteemed Galle Literary Festival, has unveiled plans for a grand 12-week gastronomic extravaganza. Set against the idyllic backdrop of Sri Lanka’s southern coastline, the event is scheduled to commence on January 12, 2024. Conceived by Geoffrey Dobbs, the festival director, the event aims to lure visitors from colder climates to relish a sublime food festival bathed in tropical charm.

A Culinary Odyssey

From January 12th till March 31st, Gourmet Galle will play host to 12 of the world’s most celebrated chefs hailing from global culinary hotspots like London, New York, Sydney, and Singapore. The list of culinary maestros includes revered names such as Darina Allen, O Tama Carey, Karan Gokani, among others. These seasoned chefs will showcase their culinary artistry, crafting exquisite dishes using local ingredients.

Masterclasses and More

Moreover, these culinary virtuosos will partake in masterclasses, offering insights into their unique cooking techniques and sharing tips with aspiring chefs and food enthusiasts. The masterclasses aim to foster a deeper understanding of various cooking methods and to inspire creativity in the kitchen.

Diverse Venues and a Grand Finale

The festival venues are as diverse as the culinary offerings, ranging from chic boutique hotels to opulent private villas. The 12-week gastronomic journey will conclude with a beach party at W15, Weligama, promising a memorable end to an extraordinary culinary expedition.

Eliane Sterchi, the festival manager, and Felicia Sorenson, the ‘Queen of Curries’ and Patron of Gourmet Galle, have expressed immense excitement for the event. Gourmet Galle has secured sponsorship from ‘AmEx for Foodies’ with Nations Trust Bank American Express and has received support from the Sri Lanka Tourism Board and Sri Lankan Airlines. The festival is a significant initiative to promote Sri Lanka as a gourmet destination to a global audience, thereby boosting the local tourism industry.