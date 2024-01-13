en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Gourmet Galle: A Gastronomic Extravaganza on Sri Lanka’s Southern Coast

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:37 pm EST
Gourmet Galle: A Gastronomic Extravaganza on Sri Lanka’s Southern Coast

The Gourmet Galle, a culinary offshoot of the esteemed Galle Literary Festival, has unveiled plans for a grand 12-week gastronomic extravaganza. Set against the idyllic backdrop of Sri Lanka’s southern coastline, the event is scheduled to commence on January 12, 2024. Conceived by Geoffrey Dobbs, the festival director, the event aims to lure visitors from colder climates to relish a sublime food festival bathed in tropical charm.

A Culinary Odyssey

From January 12th till March 31st, Gourmet Galle will play host to 12 of the world’s most celebrated chefs hailing from global culinary hotspots like London, New York, Sydney, and Singapore. The list of culinary maestros includes revered names such as Darina Allen, O Tama Carey, Karan Gokani, among others. These seasoned chefs will showcase their culinary artistry, crafting exquisite dishes using local ingredients.

Masterclasses and More

Moreover, these culinary virtuosos will partake in masterclasses, offering insights into their unique cooking techniques and sharing tips with aspiring chefs and food enthusiasts. The masterclasses aim to foster a deeper understanding of various cooking methods and to inspire creativity in the kitchen.

Diverse Venues and a Grand Finale

The festival venues are as diverse as the culinary offerings, ranging from chic boutique hotels to opulent private villas. The 12-week gastronomic journey will conclude with a beach party at W15, Weligama, promising a memorable end to an extraordinary culinary expedition.

Eliane Sterchi, the festival manager, and Felicia Sorenson, the ‘Queen of Curries’ and Patron of Gourmet Galle, have expressed immense excitement for the event. Gourmet Galle has secured sponsorship from ‘AmEx for Foodies’ with Nations Trust Bank American Express and has received support from the Sri Lanka Tourism Board and Sri Lankan Airlines. The festival is a significant initiative to promote Sri Lanka as a gourmet destination to a global audience, thereby boosting the local tourism industry.

0
Food Sri Lanka
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
2 mins ago
Windsor's Stiemar Bread Company Halts Paczki Production
In a move met with considerable surprise and disappointment, Windsor-based Stiemar Bread Company has announced it will no longer produce paczkis, the much-loved traditional Polish pastry associated with Shrove Tuesday and the pre-Lenten period. The family-owned bakery, a cherished community fixture since 1959, was known to draw throngs of patrons for these delectable treats. However,
Windsor's Stiemar Bread Company Halts Paczki Production
West Indies Rum Distillery Sets Sights on Spirit Tourism with Planteray Launch
2 hours ago
West Indies Rum Distillery Sets Sights on Spirit Tourism with Planteray Launch
South Australia's Innovative Bakery Bags Boost Regional Tourism
2 hours ago
South Australia's Innovative Bakery Bags Boost Regional Tourism
Loblaw Companies Ltd. Cuts Discount on Nearly Expired Goods Amid Rising Grocery Prices
11 mins ago
Loblaw Companies Ltd. Cuts Discount on Nearly Expired Goods Amid Rising Grocery Prices
Unraveling the Health Benefits and Nutritional Varieties of Salmon
1 hour ago
Unraveling the Health Benefits and Nutritional Varieties of Salmon
The Quest for the Best Caribbean Rum: Public Voting Opens
1 hour ago
The Quest for the Best Caribbean Rum: Public Voting Opens
Latest Headlines
World News
Jordan Hicks: The Giants' $44 Million Gamble
18 seconds
Jordan Hicks: The Giants' $44 Million Gamble
Scores of Private Jets to Descend on Ayodhya for Ram Temple Inauguration
47 seconds
Scores of Private Jets to Descend on Ayodhya for Ram Temple Inauguration
Cain Velasquez Returns to UFC Corner Amid Legal Battle
1 min
Cain Velasquez Returns to UFC Corner Amid Legal Battle
New Study Sheds Light on The Development of Color Vision
2 mins
New Study Sheds Light on The Development of Color Vision
Senator Mike Lee Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Run
2 mins
Senator Mike Lee Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Run
Akron Zips Set to Secure Fourth Consecutive Win Against Buffalo Bulls
3 mins
Akron Zips Set to Secure Fourth Consecutive Win Against Buffalo Bulls
Yasser Arafat's Legacy: An Obstacle to Peace?
4 mins
Yasser Arafat's Legacy: An Obstacle to Peace?
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Critical Juncture for Asia's Geopolitical Landscape
5 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Critical Juncture for Asia's Geopolitical Landscape
Pakistan's Experience with Foreign Aid: A Sobering Study
6 mins
Pakistan's Experience with Foreign Aid: A Sobering Study
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app